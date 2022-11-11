Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
writeforcalifornia.com
Post-Game Thoughts: Oregon State Football
What I can’t quite figure out is why this week? Sure, Cal’s offensive performance was bad, but was it meaningfully worse than Colorado or Wazzu? Was it because bowl eligibility was officially lost? Does it have something to do with helping Cal beat Stanford?. Regardless, this was the...
writeforcalifornia.com
Cal vs. Oregon State Insta-Recap & Rate the Game: Beavers Defeat Golden Bears 38-10
The California Golden Bears’ (3-7) losing streak has extended to six, after a tough 10-38 defeat in Corvallis, Ore., against the Oregon State Beavers (7-3). California scored its only touchdown in the second quarter with 2:33 remaining on a scoop-and-score recovered by cornerback Jeremiah Earby. Earby recovered an Oregon State fumble and took it 33 yards.
writeforcalifornia.com
California Loses to Oregon State, 10-38, Clinches Losing Football Season
The California Golden Bears (3-7, 1-6 Pac-12) clinched a losing football season in its 10-38 shellacking in Corvallis, Ore., against the Oregon State Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) Saturday night. The last time California had a winning football season was in 2019 when it went 8-5, including victories at Ole Miss,...
writeforcalifornia.com
Write for California Weekly Predictions: Oregon State Beavers
The Bears continue their 2022 college football campaign with a game in Corvallis against the Oregon State Beavers. What do the writers think will happen in the game?
Comments / 0