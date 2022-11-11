Read full article on original website
Times News
Pantry run by volunteers opens in Monroe
Community Hygiene Pantry, based in Bradford County, opened a new pantry Sunday in Brodheadsville. “With soaring inflation, the cost of basic staples from gas to groceries has increased for everyone,” said Liz Terwilliger of Warren Center, one of the organization’s main organizers. “This includes personal care products. A recent survey of area stores taken by our volunteers indicated in the past year the costs of generic toilet paper, infant and adult diapers and feminine products have increased substantially.”
Times News
Student collecting food goods
Panther Valley student Chase Krynock is again collecting food for Thankful Turkey Kits. His family is collecting canned corn, canned yams, jars of gravy, instant mashed potatoes, canned cranberry sauce, canned carrots, pumpkin pie canned filling, filling/boxed stuffing and gift certificates for turkeys. Drop off goods at 100 W. Fell...
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 15, 1991
Richard Merluzzi was named Citizen of the Year last night during the Lehighton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 21st annual dinner held at Platz’s Restaurant, Franklin Township. Merluzzi has served Lehighton for many years and is active in the Lions Club, American Red Cross, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton Police Commission and many other community services.
Times News
Lehighton elementary students’ speeches honor vets
The sacrifices made by the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces is not lost on the students of Lehighton Area Elementary Center. During an assembly Friday to honor veterans, fifth grader Maddie Lusch told her classmates that while these heroes were stationed all around the world trying to defend our freedoms, there are many places they couldn’t be.
Times News
Tamaqua store turns 100 with blockbuster sale
It’s been 100 years since Charles X Block opened its doors in Tamaqua to provide men with fine, tailored attire along with some of the best customer service around. To mark the milestone, the store will celebrate Thursday with what owner Ralph Richards is calling the “Sale of the Century.”
Times News
Weatherly news
The Shepherd House Food Pantry in Weatherly will distribute food between 10 a.m. and noon on Nov. 19. The Food Pantry is located at Zion’s Lutheran Church, 335 Third St. in Weatherly. Food distribution will be from the side door of the church on Fell Street. If you have...
Times News
Horsehead Community Development Fund awards grants
After a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, Horsehead Community Development Fund Board members invited grant recipients of the fall allocation to a check presentation. Horsehead Community Development Fund Chairman James Wimmer welcomed and introduced the awardees and board members on Wednesday at the Palmerton Area Library. Before he...
Times News
Lehighton tracking teacher absences
A new report is included with Lehighton Area School District workshop meeting agendas detailing the total amount of teacher absences for the prior month,. Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said the district is using the data to spark conversations with school administrators, especially as Lehighton enters budget considerations for the next fiscal year.
Times News
MMI offers early enrollment grant of $2,000
FREELAND - MMI Preparatory School will make early enrollment grants available to families who attend an Exploration Day and enroll by March 15. The Exploration Days are Nov. 19 and Jan. 28. “We believe that every child who has the drive to do so should have access to an MMI...
Times News
Lehighton Borough Council
Lehighton Borough Council recently took the following action:. • Adopted a new Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance. • Hired Remmington & Vernik as borough engineering firm. • Approved cost of living increase for eligible retired police officers. • Approved a request from the Lehighton Ambulance Association for a yearly donation...
Times News
Tamaqua Arts Center adds new mural; sign spells out the town
The Tamaqua Arts Center’s latest mural project was designed to give people a sense of community. Designed like a vintage postcard, “Greetings From Tamaqua,” the mural decorates the side of St. Luke’s Tamaqua Medical Plaza, which is next to St. John’s United Church of Christ, on the 100 block of Pine Street.
Times News
Christkindlmarkt returns to SteelStacks
Tickets to Christkindlmarkt at SteelStacks are now on sale. The holiday tradition returns for its 30th year for five weekends beginning Friday through Dec. 19. This year to compliment the three-decade long holiday tradition, ArtsQuest will debut The Ice Rink at SteelStacks, presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, an authentic ice rink constructed on the Levitt lawn from Nov. 22 to Jan. 1. Tickets for both Christkindlmarkt and.
Times News
Rotary club supports community, Ukraine
For almost a century the Jim Thorpe Rotary Club has been serving the Jim Thorpe community and beyond. “Service above Self,” the Rotary motto, has resulted in funding for more than 70 local organizations over the past seven years. That includes an 8-week, full-day summer camp at Memorial Park...
Times News
Palmerton Class of 1967 holds reunion
The Palmerton High School Class of 1967 held its 55th reunion on Sept. 10 at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Building. Front row, from left: Carol (Bollinger) Bauer, Mary (Snyder) Strohl, Karen (Sorinsky) Pelc, Susan (Malik) Shinsky, Ann Louise (Strohl) Hilligass, Susan (Bennett) Uhnak, Linda (Gimbor) Patterson, Diana (Fabian) Miller, Grace (Owens) Johnson. Back row, from left: Deborah (Heiney) Cebrosky, Susan (Kurtz) Choy, Susan (Rehrig) Olivia, Donald Frantz, John Kercsmar, Charles Arner, Keith Moon, David Honzo, Michael Samok, Conrad Rehrig, Gary Dobias, Michael Kuba, Thomas Rezeli, Joanne (Zigo) Nonemaker, Susan (Dempsey) Gursky, Linda (Jones) Harpel. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
St. Luke’s Healthline: RSV and other childhood illnesses
PAID CONTENT | sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network. The parents of a 5-week-old girl were concerned when she had a runny nose, congestion and difficulty eating. They became alarmed when she began to have trouble breathing, so they brought her to the emergency department. “She was ultimately admitted...
Times News
Medicare open enrollment programs
The Carbon County Area Agency on Aging PA MEDI program will hold its Annual Medicare Open Enrollment sessions on the following dates and times:. • Lehighton Senior Center, 243 S. Eighth St., Lehighton, will have sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 28 and Dec. 5.
Times News
Lake gets high marks for fishing
Mauch Chunk Lake’s water, when it comes to creating an ideal habitat for fish, is fantastic, a state official reported. On Thursday, Daryl Pierce, area fisheries manager for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, gave the county commissioners with an update on the fish population in the lake and what the state will do moving forward to enhance an angler’s experience when fishing Mauch Chunk Lake.
Times News
Nesquehoning Borough Council
Nesquehoning Borough Council acted on the following items during its recent meeting:. • Appointed Paul Kattner, Susan Highland and June Lawton to the housing review board. • Accepted the resignation of John McArdle from the civil service commission and reported that letters of interest are now being accepted to fill the vacancies.
Times News
Fire damages 3 homes in Tamaqua
No one was injured when flames tore through a home at 223 Orwigsburg St. and damaged two adjoining properties in Tamaqua Monday morning. No one was home when the fire broke out around 10:13 a.m., according to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely. Crews were originally dispatched to 218 Orwigsburg St.
Times News
Lansford frustrated with dilapidated sites
A question was raised about several dilapidated garages and buildings, as well as junked cars and debris on several properties in the Borough of Lansford during the borough council meeting. The properties in question are all owned by BEC Lehigh Real Estate LLC, whose address shows as 200 Dryden Road,...
