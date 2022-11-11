Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. Promises Single DC Universe Moving Forward
We’re entering a new era of DC Comics movies and television shows with the hiring of Peter Safran and James Gunn as the co-CEOs of DC Studios. The pair have already promised to create a “new” DC Universe, guided by a singular “bible” that they’re working on right now.
Marlow Barkley: 5 Things To Know About Jason Momoa’s Adorable 13-Year-Old ‘Slumberland’ Co-Star
Jason Momoa, 43, has a small but mighty co-star in the new film Slumberland. Marlow Barkley, 13, stars with Jason in the fantasy adventure movie, which hits Netflix on Nov. 18. It takes place in the Dreamworld of Slumberland, where a young girl (played by Marlow) work with an outlaw (played by Jason) to see her late father again. The adorable dynamic between Marlow and Jason looks like it’s going to be the highlight of this feel-good film.
‘A Doll’s House’: Jessica Chastain returning to Broadway in a Tony Awards favorite
Eight months after winning the Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica Chastain has set her return to the Broadway stage in one of the greatest roles in the theatre. Under the direction of Tony nominee Jamie Lloyd, the actress will star as Nora Helmer in a reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic “ A Doll’s House.” In their announcement, the New York Times shares that a spring 2023 opening date, theatre, and additional casting have not yet been revealed. For this reinvigorated take on the nineteenth-century play, Lloyd has teamed up with Off-Broadway scribe Amy Herzog, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist who...
David Harbour Says ‘Thunderbolts’ Brings ‘Something New’ to MCU
David Harbour is branching out from his Stranger Things fame to develop his MCU character, Red Guardian. After previously appearing in Black Widow, Harbour now says the upcoming Thunderbolts will bring something new. Thunderbolts, the final film of Phase 5, sees Red Guardian thrown into a whole new scenario. In the movie, he’ll be joining a Suicide Squad-like team of anti-heroes.
The Female ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Is Dead
Cast your minds back to the summer of 2020. (It feels like a long time ago, we know.) One of the projects proposed during those uncertain times was a female-driven spinoff to Disney’s hugely successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The movie would have starred The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie, and was supposedly an “original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker, itself inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland.”
Is the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Series Canceled? What Happened to the Franchise?
The first Fantastic Beasts film was a success after it premiered on Nov. 18, 2016. Receiving both positive reviews and commercial success, the Harry Potter spinoff series and prequel grossed $814 million worldwide and even won an Academy Award. However, after three films plagued by actor-related scandals, controversy surrounding creator...
‘Wakanda Review’ Spoiler Review: A Deep Dive Into ‘Black Panther 2’
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters, we can finally dig into the film with plenty of SPOILERS. If you’ve seen the movie and you’re ready to for some lively debate, you’re ready for the video below. In it, ScreenCrush’s own Matt Singer and Ryan...
‘Wakanda Forever’: All the Plot Holes, and How to Explain Them
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After every Marvel movie, we ask readers and viewers of ScreenCrush and our YouTube channel for all the things they had trouble understanding. Then we do our best to explain all of these lingering questions and potential plot holes. Some of these issues are cases where viewers just didn’t pay close enough attention. (Pay closer attention!) Some are things that were legitimately unclear, but can be explained with a little bit of thinking. And one or two might be actual issues with the story. (Pay closer attention, Marvel!)
