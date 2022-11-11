ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Promises Single DC Universe Moving Forward

We’re entering a new era of DC Comics movies and television shows with the hiring of Peter Safran and James Gunn as the co-CEOs of DC Studios. The pair have already promised to create a “new” DC Universe, guided by a singular “bible” that they’re working on right now.
HollywoodLife

Marlow Barkley: 5 Things To Know About Jason Momoa’s Adorable 13-Year-Old ‘Slumberland’ Co-Star

Jason Momoa, 43, has a small but mighty co-star in the new film Slumberland. Marlow Barkley, 13, stars with Jason in the fantasy adventure movie, which hits Netflix on Nov. 18. It takes place in the Dreamworld of Slumberland, where a young girl (played by Marlow) work with an outlaw (played by Jason) to see her late father again. The adorable dynamic between Marlow and Jason looks like it’s going to be the highlight of this feel-good film.
GoldDerby

‘A Doll’s House’: Jessica Chastain returning to Broadway in a Tony Awards favorite

Eight months after winning the Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica Chastain has set her return to the Broadway stage in one of the greatest roles in the theatre. Under the direction of Tony nominee Jamie Lloyd, the actress will star as Nora Helmer in a reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic “ A Doll’s House.” In their announcement, the New York Times shares that a spring 2023 opening date, theatre, and additional casting have not yet been revealed. For this reinvigorated take on the nineteenth-century play, Lloyd has teamed up with Off-Broadway scribe Amy Herzog, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist who...
David Harbour Says ‘Thunderbolts’ Brings ‘Something New’ to MCU

David Harbour is branching out from his Stranger Things fame to develop his MCU character, Red Guardian. After previously appearing in Black Widow, Harbour now says the upcoming Thunderbolts will bring something new. Thunderbolts, the final film of Phase 5, sees Red Guardian thrown into a whole new scenario. In the movie, he’ll be joining a Suicide Squad-like team of anti-heroes.
The Female ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Is Dead

Cast your minds back to the summer of 2020. (It feels like a long time ago, we know.) One of the projects proposed during those uncertain times was a female-driven spinoff to Disney’s hugely successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The movie would have starred The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie, and was supposedly an “original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker, itself inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland.”
‘Wakanda Forever’: All the Plot Holes, and How to Explain Them

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After every Marvel movie, we ask readers and viewers of ScreenCrush and our YouTube channel for all the things they had trouble understanding. Then we do our best to explain all of these lingering questions and potential plot holes. Some of these issues are cases where viewers just didn’t pay close enough attention. (Pay closer attention!) Some are things that were legitimately unclear, but can be explained with a little bit of thinking. And one or two might be actual issues with the story. (Pay closer attention, Marvel!)
