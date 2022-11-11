State police at Bethlehem are investigating two bomb threats made to the Lehigh County Technical Institute in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Troopers said the threats were made over this past several days. The first was on Friday at 7:45 a.m. via Safe2Say reporting system. The second was on Monday at 9:33 a.m. through the same system.

