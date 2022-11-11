ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

WRAL

Dreamville Fest tickets go on sale this week

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tickets for the 2023 Dreamville Festival, go on sale this week. The music festival, created by Fayetteville native and rapper J. Cole, will return to Dix Park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Two-day general admission and general admission plus tickets and several VIP...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Midtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh. The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
DURHAM, NC
rrspin.com

RR woman, 24, identified as Enfield party fatal shooting victim

A 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman has been identified as the fatal shooting victim during a party in Enfield which turned violent early this morning, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said it appears the shooting which claimed the life of Cierra Webb began after an...
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Phillip's First Alert 1113

Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County. Updated: 11 hours ago. A woman is found...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

