The grand marshal of Raleigh’s Christmas Parade? You might recognize her Helping Hand.
Most years, she’s leader of perhaps the greatest marching band to ever grace Fayetteville Street. This year, though, she’ll be riding in style.
2022 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle
Feeling festive? Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle-area.
Get free food or donate: Here’s a list of food pantries in Triangle towns
There are dozens of food pantries across the Triangle. Use this list to find nearby food pantries to donate to or receive from.
WRAL
Dreamville Fest tickets go on sale this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tickets for the 2023 Dreamville Festival, go on sale this week. The music festival, created by Fayetteville native and rapper J. Cole, will return to Dix Park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Two-day general admission and general admission plus tickets and several VIP...
cbs17
‘Everybody gets a Christmas’: Angel Tree program helps families hit by inflation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is sponsoring the Salvation Army of Wake County’s ‘Angel Tree’ program ahead of the holidays. The organization set up the tree at Crabtree Valley Mall to give more than 6,500 Wake County children the chance at the Christmas of their dreams.
NCCU basketball Coach Levelle Moton announces affordable housing project in Heritage Park
"There's been so much cry for attention and devotion to affordable housing."
Oxford, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Oxford. The Franklin Academy basketball team will have a game with Oxford Preparatory School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. The Franklin Academy basketball team will have a game with Oxford Preparatory School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.
Real superhero: Durham teacher rents theater so students can watch Wakanda Forever
DURHAM, N.C. — A lot of Marvel fans are excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie goes way behind heroes vs. villains, and puts something important on display: Representation. That's why a high school English teacher – one of the real superheroes in our community – put together...
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Midtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh. The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.
cbs17
Nash County town leaders hold special meeting after police chief and officer put on leave
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners held a special meeting with the Town Attorney Monday night to discuss personnel matters regarding its police officers on administrative leave. Bailey Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan Sokolove are on administrative leave while the town attorney...
1 dead, 6 injured including a teen during shooting at Enfield bonfire party attended by hundreds
Halifax County Sheriff's Office said around 1:30 a.m. deputies were sent to a shooting call at the large party being held at a ranch on Green Acres Road.
North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
rrspin.com
RR woman, 24, identified as Enfield party fatal shooting victim
A 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman has been identified as the fatal shooting victim during a party in Enfield which turned violent early this morning, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said it appears the shooting which claimed the life of Cierra Webb began after an...
Albany Herald
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
Crowds, alcohol, guns a bad mix at large parties, but Halifax Sheriff's Office says law allows them
ENFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News is digging into a series of large outdoor parties in eastern North Carolina that investigators say are breaking out into violence. Over the weekend, a woman was killed and five others were shot at one of these parties, which took place at a horse farm in Halifax County.
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
WITN
Phillip's First Alert 1113
Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County. Updated: 11 hours ago. A woman is found...
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
