Brittney Kline, Owner of Boss Lady Shoetique is hosting a Turkey giveaway for more than 50 single mothers. Minneapolis, MN – November 11, 2022 – Boss Lady Shoetique, LLC, will host a Turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. The owner, Brittney Kline, believes offering a hand of hope to young single mothers, could be the difference maker in someone’s life. Ms. Kline, Boss Lady Shoetique’s CEO, comes from a background of being a teen mother as well as a single mother. This has created a passion and drive to help mother’s that are in need during the holiday season. The goal was to help 25-50 families. With the outpouring of support from the community, we can aid well over 50 single mothers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO