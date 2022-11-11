Read full article on original website
Idaho State Liquor Division appoints deputy director of administrative services
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Liquor Division (ISLD) Director Jeff Anderson appointed Catie Wiseman today as Deputy Director for Administrative Services. This executive position is a newly created role. Wiseman will now oversee the three departments: Information Technology, Finance, and Communications and Customer Service. Wiseman has been with...
Unemployment insurance workshop for employers on saving money, using program
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Employers will learn about how to save money by keeping unemployment insurance tax rates low and other details about the program in a free Zoom workshop Nov. 17. The Idaho Department of Labor will host this workshop from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The online...
Additional $1,000 reward being offered in southeast Idaho mule deer case
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – An anonymous donor has stepped up to add $1,000 to the existing Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward for an unsolved wildlife case in southeast Idaho. Last month, a dead mule deer buck was discovered in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek...
Nov. 18 is National Adoption Day
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – On Nov. 18, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., the Seventh Judicial District of the Idaho Courts will be celebrating National Adoption Day. The theme for 2022 is National Adoption Day: Building a Family. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of...
IDWR to host public information meetings about Bear River Basin Adjudication
MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) has scheduled two public meetings to present information and background about the Bear River Basin Adjudication. The meetings will be held in Montpelier at the National Oregon/California Trail Museum, 320 N 4th Street, on:. • Wednesday, Nov. 16,...
Idaho gas prices continue to dip
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.22/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 61.0...
Google agrees to $392 million settlement with 40 states over location tracking practices
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Google has agreed to a record $391.5 million settlement with 40 states for allegedly misleading consumers over its location tracking practices, a coalition of attorneys general announced Monday. This is the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Idaho will receive $4.9 million...
