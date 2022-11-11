ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets' Peyton Watson drops first 30-point game in G League

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHqyf_0j7e5B1z00
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets rookie Peyton Watson on Thursday dropped his first career 30-point game as a professional on assignment in the NBA G League with the Grand Rapids Gold.

Watson produced a game-high 32 points, seven rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in the 106-96 loss to the Motor City Cruise. He shot 10-of-17 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in 39 minutes of work.

His 32 points are tied for 10th-most in a G League game this season.

The 30th pick got off to a quick start in the contest, scoring 10 points in the first quarter as the Gold raced out to an early 17-point lead. He was effective on both ends of the court and was successful in driving into the paint and finishing at the rim.

Watson is off to a great start in the G League, averaging 26.7 points, eight rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.7 blocks in three games. He has scored at least 20 points in each game and is shooting 55.6% from the field in the early going.

He has totaled just nine minutes across four appearances with the Nuggets. With playing time at a minimum, and a few players ahead of him on the depth chart, Watson is making good use of his time with Grand Rapids to stay sharp and continue his development.

Watson could see sporadic playing time this season in Denver, but the 20-year-old is proving that he could eventually crack the rotation and contribute on a nightly basis.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hornets vs. Magic: Lineups, betting odds, injuries, TV info for Monday

On Monday, the Orlando Magic (4-9) host the Charlotte Hornets (4-9), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Magic have won two straight games entering the contest after defeating the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Wendell Carter Jr. scored a team-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Bol Bol added 13 points and 15 rebounds for his third career double-double.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid was so dominant that Tyrese Maxey overrode Doc Rivers' play call to help the big man score more

Joel Embiid had a performance that will go down in the record books. The big man finished with a career-high 59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 7 blocks during Philadelphia’s victory over Utah on Sunday. He had 26 points and 5 blocks in just the fourth quarter. It was an utterly masterful display of dominance unlike anything else we have seen on record in league history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dalen Terry Active for Bulls vs. Nuggets After G League Stint

Prior to Sunday's tilt against the Denver Nuggets, the Chicago Bulls have activated Dalen Terry. Terry was assigned to the Windy City Bulls to get some meaningful minutes this weekend while the Bulls had been off since Wednesday night's 111 -115 loss to the Pelicans. Terry has only averaged 3.1...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor in Eugene for Oregon vs. Washington game

Dan Lanning just has a way of getting big-time visitors in Eugene for some of the biggest games that the Oregon Ducks have on the schedule. I can now report that 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor, a verbal commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes, is in Eugene for the Oregon vs. Washington game on Saturday afternoon. This report was kept on the low in the days leading up to the contest. Proctor, who stands at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, and the No. 7 overall player in the nation. The Ducks were originally part of Proctor’s...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Lou Holtz sees only one Big Ten team making the College Football Playoff

In terms of the first two editions of the College Football Playoff rankings, count Lou Holtz among those who think the committee got it all wrong. In the first installment of the College Football Playoff, released two weeks ago, the rankings had an SEC team followed by a Big Ten program atop the rankings: No. 1 Tennessee No. 2 Ohio State No. 3 Georgia No. 4 Clemson No. 5 Michigan Now, with losses from Tennessee and Clemson over the weekend, it is now Georgia atop the rankings followed by Ohio State and Michigan. TCU lept up to fourth. Holtz, a former NFL and college head coach who won the national championship with Notre...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win

A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon drops in latest ESPN Power Rankings after upset loss to Washington

The Oregon Ducks entered Saturday with all of the momentum in the worst, just 4 wins away from a likely trip to the College Football Playoff and unlimited success in Dan Lanning’s first year as head coach. They left with an excruciating loss to their most hated rivals, the Washing Huskies, and questions about what’s next. While there is still a lot to play for in Eugene, the Ducks need to hit a reset button of sorts after allowing over 500-yards of offense to Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies.  The loss didn’t tank their season, but it did drop them in...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Broncos' 17-10 loss to Titans

The Denver Broncos lost another road game, this time against the Tennessee Titans, a 17-10 affair on Sunday. Here are four key takeaways from the game. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went down with an ankle injury on the Broncos’ first offensive play of the game. Without the route-running phenom, Denver only managed one receiving touchdown, a 66-yarder to Jalen Virgil. There is optimism that Jeudy’s injury isn’t an Achilles injury, but it’s still alarming that he’s now battling another injury.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy