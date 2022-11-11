ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
10TV

7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman

A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
People

50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston

Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
HOUSTON, TX
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
BBC

Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant

A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
The Independent

Blind woman ordered out of hotel as staff thought assistance dog was just a pet

A blind woman has claimed she was forced to leave a Premier Inn hotel because staff did not think she “looked blind” or that her golden retriever was an assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, who is blind, told the PA news agency that she was forced to leave the Premier Inn in Enfield on November 5 because she supposedly broke the group’s policy about not bringing pets onto the premises, with the exception of assistance dogs, despite having proof.

Comments / 0

Community Policy