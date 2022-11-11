Read full article on original website
Pomeranians, Poodles, and Other Purebred Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill and Moved to N.Y. Shelter
North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) is looking after a pack of over 50 purebred pooches. The animal welfare organization, based in Port Washington, New York, and National Mill Dog Rescue worked together to save dozens of dogs and puppies from a Missouri puppy mill. On Nov. 11, 57 canines...
Dog waits outside house for weeks not realising owners abandoned him
This one is a tearjerker, so be prepared. A loyal dog waited outside his owners' house for weeks, not knowing he had been abandoned. Salvatore spent two weeks waiting outside the property in Florida, thinking that his owners would return. But they never did. After spotting the poor pooch, neighbours...
7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Dog Owners Share Heartbreaking Video of 'Moment We Knew' Pup Was Dying
A devastating video has captured the moment a dog's owners realized their pet pooch was close to the end of her life. In footage shared to TikTok by livandryan, beloved 14-year-old canine Shadow can be seen refusing to eat a plate of freshly cooked chicken. For Shadow's owners, it's the...
Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC
One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston
Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Gruesome details about Amazon driver ‘bitten to death by dogs’ as cops discover body left for hours in front yard
THE body of an Amazon delivery driver has been discovered after he was mauled to death by dogs while dropping off a package, police believe. Deputies found the remains, which had been in a yard for hours, at a Missouri residence at around 7pm where they were immediately attacked by two bloodthirsty animals.
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart
This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
Man who had XL bulldog’s ears cropped is banned from keeping animals for two years
A man has been banned from keeping animals for two years after having his dog’s ears cropped. Despite being told by his vet and the RSPCA that cropping his 15 week old XL bulldog’s ears was illegal Ramadan Murtati went ahead with it. The 20-year-old returned to the...
Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant
A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
My neighbour left a note threatening ‘legal action’ but the way they park their huge truck is comical
A FRUSTRATED motorist has taken to social media to show a note left on their car by an angry neighbour. The post has the title: 'So I got this note on my car, see the second picture for my daily parking situation.'. Reddit user 'Culneaj' uploaded the post along with...
Blind woman ordered out of hotel as staff thought assistance dog was just a pet
A blind woman has claimed she was forced to leave a Premier Inn hotel because staff did not think she “looked blind” or that her golden retriever was an assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, who is blind, told the PA news agency that she was forced to leave the Premier Inn in Enfield on November 5 because she supposedly broke the group’s policy about not bringing pets onto the premises, with the exception of assistance dogs, despite having proof.
