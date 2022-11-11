Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather and the loss that killed a 93-0 Pay-Per-View
Floyd Mayweather lost out on a 93-0 undefeated Pay Per View when a prospective opponent lost for the first time. Mayweather got linked to fighting Paul Spadafora almost his entire career as the pair turned professional within a year of each other at the same weight. The pair enjoyed infamous...
Anthony Rumble Johnson was dealing with undisclosed illness prior to his death
Anthony Rumble Johnson died at the age of 38, the sports world learned on Sunday. No cause of death was immediately shared, but we know that Johnson had been dealing with an undisclosed illness. In 2021, Johnson came out of retirement to compete in Bellator’s Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Lost $40,000 Watch While Partying With The Undertaker And A Former NBA Star
Ric Flair and The Undertaker are no strangers to one another, having competed against each other at WrestleMania 18 and being close friends. The Phenom even attended Flair’s final wrestling match live at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Jul. 31, 2022. While Ric Flair is known for his controversial shenanigans...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
Larry Bird Once Trash-Talked Brian Shaw and His Basketball-Playing Past
Larry Bird knew a thing or two about talking trash, and even his teammates occasionally felt his wrath. Just ask Brian Shaw. The post Larry Bird Once Trash-Talked Brian Shaw and His Basketball-Playing Past appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ex-MMA fighter Anthony Rumble Johnson dies – dead at 38
Former MMA fighter Anthony “Rumble” Johnson died at the age of 38, the sports world learned on Sunday. Rumble had been battling an illness for over a year prior to his death. Numerous tributes came in for the former UFC contender. Johnson was a successful wrestler in high...
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
MMAWeekly.com
Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s shocking comeback finish of Israel Adesanya
The story was told 1,000 times before their fight. Alex Pereira beat Israel Adesanya twice before, but this was MMA and many wondered if Pereira could pull off one more win, arguably when it means the most. At UFC 281, it was a different story. The end of the first...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down
The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
How to Watch Mayweather vs. Deji | PPV Info, Start Time, Full Card
Another boxing exhibition is on tap for Sunday featuring one of the greatest fighters of all time. In Dubai, former world champion and undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to take on YouTube star Deji. Mayweather has done just about everything there is to do in the sport of boxing....
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr: Canelo Will Not Fight David, He Will Vacate WBC Title
Jose Benavidez Sr., father and trainer of two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez, does not believe that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will ever fight his son. The WBC recently ordered a final eliminator between Benavidez and Caleb Plant - with the winner securing a mandatory crack at Canelo, who holds the undisputed crown at 168.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
Sporting News
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing exhibition
When Floyd Mayweather fights, regardless of the situation, people tune in in droves to watch him. The same applies in exhibition bouts. Mayweather’s next fight will feature a different audience compared to what he is used to, as he will fight YouTuber Deji in an exhibition on November 13.
Sporting News
Can I watch Floyd Mayweather for free? Live streaming options for Mayweather vs. Deji 2022 exhibition boxing fight
The majority of Floyd Mayweather’s recent exhibition fights have been one-sided. They prove why he is a boxing Hall of Famer. Opponents aren’t given much of a chance when they enter the ring against Mayweather. Don’t tell that to Daley Perales, the trainer of Mayweather's next opponent. Mayweather...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Mayweather clowns Deji, Fury confronts Paul ringside in Dubai
We knew Floyd Mayweather was going to toy with popular YouTuber Deji Olatunji in their pointless Dubai boxing exhibition. But Mayweather took the hijinx to the next level, fooling around throughout the entire fight before coming in for the kill in the 7th round. The moment he took the fight seriously for more than 5 seconds was the moment the fight was waved off.
Yardbarker
John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai
Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
Alex Pereira recounts Glover Teixeira's honest corner advice before final round that sparked UFC 281 comeback
NEW YORK – Alex Pereira is middleweight champion, thanks to honesty from his corner heading into the fifth round of his title fight Saturday at UFC 281. As he strolled into the press room at Madison Square Garden fresh, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) smiled, an unusual sight for a usually serious character. A title-earning TKO was the difference.
