worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
worldboxingnews.net
Christian Mbilli vs Vaughn Alexander on Dec 17 in Nantes
It’s now official: WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight champion, currently ranked #2 in the world by the WBC, Christian Mbilli (22-0, 20 KOs) will face American Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1, 10 KOs) on December 17 in the main event of the gala presented by the H Arena production team at Hall XXL at the Parc des Expositions de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather and the loss that killed a 93-0 Pay-Per-View
Floyd Mayweather lost out on a 93-0 undefeated Pay Per View when a prospective opponent lost for the first time. Mayweather got linked to fighting Paul Spadafora almost his entire career as the pair turned professional within a year of each other at the same weight. The pair enjoyed infamous...
worldboxingnews.net
Exhibition days limited as Floyd Mayweather gets YouTuber shiner
Floyd Mayweather may not be able to participate in many more exhibitions after getting a shiner from a YouTuber in Dubai. Despite toying with Deji and stopping him in six at the Coca-Cola Arena, Mayweather left the ring with a massive abrasion under his eye. Turning 46 in February, it’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Fernando Vargas Jr. to open Zepeda vs Prograis PPV telecast
Can’t Miss, Undefeated Junior Middleweight Prospect and ‘Son of a Legend’ Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas Jr., (6-0, 6 KOs), of Las Vegas, NV will open the ‘Battle of the Best’ Pay-Per-View against Alejandro ‘Thunder’ Martinez, (3-2-1, 2 KOs), of Montebello, CA set for Saturday, November 26 from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park, just outside of Los Angeles.
worldboxingnews.net
David Avanesyan ready for Terence Crawford test on Dec 10
WBO #6 welterweight contender, David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), is preparing for the most electrifying fight of his career, a 12-round Championship showdown with the current pound-for-pound king, Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. Crawford vs. Avanesyan,...
worldboxingnews.net
Who follows Deontay Wilder as next US world heavyweight champ?
World Boxing News looks at who could take over from Deontay Wilder as the best United States heavyweight out there. Wilder became the first American world heavyweight champion for a decade when the Tuscaloosa puncher bludgeoned his way to the WBC title in 2015. Deontay Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber,’ making...
worldboxingnews.net
Montana Love disqualified for ‘Royal Rumble’ over-the-top WWE move
Eddie Hearn fumed as Montana Love got disqualified for a ‘Royal Rumble’ style WWE over the top rope move on Sauturday night. Controversy reigned in Cleveland as Love was thrown out after Steve Spark was dumped over the ropes in a clinch in the sixth round – Spark picking up the WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight title in the process.
worldboxingnews.net
Ionut Baluta fires warning to Liam Davies
Ionut Baluta has issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans. The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.
worldboxingnews.net
Janibek Alimkhanuly makes heavy weather of Denzel Bentley
The script underwent some last-minute changes. Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly was supposed to blow out Denzel Bentley, but the London native had other ideas. Alimkhanuly made the first defense of his WBO middleweight world title with a unanimous decision (116-112 2x and 118-110) over Bentley on Saturday evening at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.
worldboxingnews.net
JC Martinez to fight Samuel Carmona in Arizona on Dec 3
Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his WBC World Flyweight title against Samuel Carmona at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on December 3, live worldwide on DAZN – the co-main event bout as Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez meet in a trilogy clash for the WBC and Ring Magazine Super-Flyweight titles.
