KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

2022 CMA Awards Performances: Full List

The 2022 CMA Awards started slow and a little sad, but by the end of the night, the artists involved had proven how cool country can be. Traditional performances from Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson, fiery moments from Carrie Underwood and (literally) Elle King and a tribute to Alan Jackson were among the highlights from the 2022 CMAs. The Loretta Lynn tribute came first, with Underwood making her first of two CMA appearances.
KIXS FM 108

2022 CMA Awards: The Winners List

The 56th annual CMA Awards took place Wednesday night, Nov. 9 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year's show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, included a lengthy list of performances and tributes by the genre's biggest talents. First-time nominee Lainey Wilson snagged the most CMA Awards...
KIXS FM 108

Brendan McLoughlin Sends Miranda Lambert the Sweetest Birthday Note

It's possible Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin had a late night after the 2022 CMA Awards, but he didn't forget that Thursday (Nov. 10) was his wife's birthday. Lambert turned 39 years old this week. Winning one (or both) of the two CMA Awards she was nominated for surely would have been a nice early birthday gift, but seeing messages like this couldn't have been a bad consolation.
KIXS FM 108

Kelsea Ballerini Reaches Divorce Settlement With Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce, just over two months after Ballerini filed for divorce from the Australian country singer in August of 2022. According to court documents People obtained, Ballerini and Evans came to an agreement on the issues surrounding their divorce on...
NASHVILLE, TN
KIXS FM 108

Cody Johnson Shares the Unique Way He Found Out He Won CMA Music Video of the Year

Most of the winners at the 2022 CMA Awards found out they won their categories when their names were called and they were invited up onstage to give an acceptance speech. But a couple of the winners were named early, ahead of the awards show: And one of those winners was Cody Johnson, who earned the Music Video of the Year trophy for his "'Til You Can't."
KIXS FM 108

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
KIXS FM 108

Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]

Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
PEORIA, IL
KIXS FM 108

Michael Ray’s Next Album Will Tell His Side of the Story About His Divorce

Michael Ray is hard at work on his next album, and the process is making him "the most excited I've ever been about putting a record out, ever," he says. On the red carpet before the BMI Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Ray spoke to Taste of Country about the inspiration behind the project, and why the album-making process has hit closer to home than any of his projects to date. Not only is he taking cues from some of the older material that he explored on his Bootlegger Sessions EP, but he's finally ready to address some personal issues from his past.
KIXS FM 108

Texas Bar to Limit How Many Times “All I Want for Christmas” Can Be Played

It's that time of year again! It's time for Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' to take over the Holidays. However, one Texas bar is putting a restriction on just how many times Mariah's Christmas classic can play. A dive bar in Dallas, Stoneleigh P, is prohibiting the song from being played before December. During the month of December, there will be a restriction on playing that song to only one time per night. This letter was taped to the Jukebox...
DALLAS, TX
KIXS FM 108

How Carrie Underwood Re-Centers When She Needs a Mental Break

Carrie Underwood is one of country music's top performers, and certain pressures come with that status. Luckily, she has a few habits she turns to when she needs to relax and tune out the noise. In a recent episode of Audacy's I'm Listening, Underwood shares her exact tactics for toning down the pressure.
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

