Morgan Wallen Is Already Teasing New Music — Hear ‘Me + All Your Reasons’
Well, that didn't take long. One week after sharing that he was shifting into "album grind mode," Morgan Wallen is already teasing the fruits of his labor. The singer teased a new unfinished track on social media, with the title "Me + All Your Reasons" in the caption. "Smoke on...
2022 CMA Awards Performances: Full List
The 2022 CMA Awards started slow and a little sad, but by the end of the night, the artists involved had proven how cool country can be. Traditional performances from Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson, fiery moments from Carrie Underwood and (literally) Elle King and a tribute to Alan Jackson were among the highlights from the 2022 CMAs. The Loretta Lynn tribute came first, with Underwood making her first of two CMA appearances.
2022 CMA Awards: The Winners List
The 56th annual CMA Awards took place Wednesday night, Nov. 9 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year's show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, included a lengthy list of performances and tributes by the genre's biggest talents. First-time nominee Lainey Wilson snagged the most CMA Awards...
Watch Toby Keith’s Entire BMI Icon Award Acceptance Speech
Toby Keith worked the BMI Country Awards stage like a paid public speaker in accepting his BMI Icon Award on Tuesday (Nov. 8). The full 12-minute acceptance speech includes several stories and lessons for the next generation. It's also heavy on gratitude. The moment also marks his first country music...
Luke Combs Admits He Was ‘So Nervous’ About the 2022 CMAs Entertainer of the Year Category
The higher a star's career soars, the farther they have to fall — and Luke Combs admits that the pressure was getting to him as he walked into Wednesday night's CMA Awards ceremony (Nov. 9). Combs' career so far has been historic: He's got an unprecedented 14-single streak of...
Reba McEntire Calls Rex Linn the Love of Her Life in Adoring Birthday Message
It's all heart-eye emojis for Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share a sweet message for her man on his birthday. With both of their busy work schedules, McEntire also noted how thankful she was to be with him on his big day on Sunday, Nov. 13. Linn turned 66.
Brendan McLoughlin Sends Miranda Lambert the Sweetest Birthday Note
It's possible Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin had a late night after the 2022 CMA Awards, but he didn't forget that Thursday (Nov. 10) was his wife's birthday. Lambert turned 39 years old this week. Winning one (or both) of the two CMA Awards she was nominated for surely would have been a nice early birthday gift, but seeing messages like this couldn't have been a bad consolation.
Kelsea Ballerini Reaches Divorce Settlement With Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a settlement in their divorce, just over two months after Ballerini filed for divorce from the Australian country singer in August of 2022. According to court documents People obtained, Ballerini and Evans came to an agreement on the issues surrounding their divorce on...
Carrie Underwood + Family Had ‘the Best Day’ During Amazing Trip to NASA [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took their two sons to NASA for a fun family outing, and they shared a string of out-of-this-world pictures from the experience, which she calls "the best day." The country superstar turned to Instagram on Friday (Nov. 5) to share a series of photos from...
Lainey Wilson’s Not a Spender, But She’s Got a Splurge in Mind to Celebrate Her CMAs Wins
CMA Awards breakout Lainey Wilson won the first two trophies of her career at the 2022 awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and they were big ones -- she won the New Artist of the Year award, and then followed that up with Female Vocalist of the Year trophy later in the night.
Cody Johnson Shares the Unique Way He Found Out He Won CMA Music Video of the Year
Most of the winners at the 2022 CMA Awards found out they won their categories when their names were called and they were invited up onstage to give an acceptance speech. But a couple of the winners were named early, ahead of the awards show: And one of those winners was Cody Johnson, who earned the Music Video of the Year trophy for his "'Til You Can't."
Alan Jackson Celebrates ‘Magical’ CMA Awards Night in New Photo With His Wife and Daughters [Picture]
Alan Jackson had a big night at CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), where he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The leading ladies in his life were there to support him. Jackson's wife Denise and three daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani were seen in the crowd...
Taylor Swift Becomes the First Artist Ever to Hold All Top 10 Spots on the Billboard Hot 100
Less than two weeks after the arrival of her new album, Midnights, Taylor Swift is already hitting historic new benchmarks: The album's songs have a monopoly on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Swift is now the first artist in the chart's 64-year history to hold all 10 top spots at...
Miranda Lambert Was Honored to Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn at the CMAs: ‘Such a Lovely Human Being’
It was a special honor for Miranda Lambert to tribute musical legend and her personal friend, Loretta Lynn, at last week's CMA Awards. The "Bluebird" singer joined Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire for a medley of Lynn's hits to open the show. Lambert says she was fortunate enough to spend...
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]
Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
Michael Ray’s Next Album Will Tell His Side of the Story About His Divorce
Michael Ray is hard at work on his next album, and the process is making him "the most excited I've ever been about putting a record out, ever," he says. On the red carpet before the BMI Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Ray spoke to Taste of Country about the inspiration behind the project, and why the album-making process has hit closer to home than any of his projects to date. Not only is he taking cues from some of the older material that he explored on his Bootlegger Sessions EP, but he's finally ready to address some personal issues from his past.
Keith Urban Brings Out His Banjo for His Loretta Lynn Tribute at Her Memorial [Watch]
Keith Urban celebrated Loretta Lynn's deep-running country roots at her public Nashville memorial on Sunday (Oct. 30). During the CMT broadcast event, called Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn, Urban stepped onstage for a rendition of "You're Looking at Country," Lynn's Top 10 hit from 1971.
Texas Bar to Limit How Many Times “All I Want for Christmas” Can Be Played
It's that time of year again! It's time for Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' to take over the Holidays. However, one Texas bar is putting a restriction on just how many times Mariah's Christmas classic can play. A dive bar in Dallas, Stoneleigh P, is prohibiting the song from being played before December. During the month of December, there will be a restriction on playing that song to only one time per night. This letter was taped to the Jukebox...
How Carrie Underwood Re-Centers When She Needs a Mental Break
Carrie Underwood is one of country music's top performers, and certain pressures come with that status. Luckily, she has a few habits she turns to when she needs to relax and tune out the noise. In a recent episode of Audacy's I'm Listening, Underwood shares her exact tactics for toning down the pressure.
