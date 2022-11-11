TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball fell to South Carolina in three sets Friday night in Foster Auditorium by set scores of 28-30, 21-25 and 19-25. Alabama (8-17, 2-11 SEC) surged ahead early in the opening set, posting an 11-3 advantage as South Carolina (12-12, 6-8 SEC) spent both its timeouts in the process. The Gamecocks started to close the gap in the middle of the frame, as a 5-1 run drew the visitors within five at 18-13 and the Tide called its first timeout. The lead continued to decrease, down to 20-18 at Alabama's second timeout, and South Carolina soon took its first lead at 22-21. The teams would combine for six set points before the Gamecocks ended it at 30-28.

