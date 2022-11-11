ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolltide.com

Alabama Soccer Signs Seven to Class of 2023

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama soccer team signed seven student-athletes to NLIs, head coach Wes Hart announced on Saturday. The Crimson Tide welcomed Cali Brewer, Taylor Esper, Kennedy Garcia, Coralie Lallier, Kierson McDonald, Nadia Ramadan and Cami Silva to the 2023 squad. From Head Coach Wes Hart. "We couldn't...
rolltide.com

Alabama Men and Women Earn NCAA Cross Country Championship Berths

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A day after the Alabama women earned an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships by winning the NCAA South Regional Championships, the Crimson Tide men garnered an at-large bid Saturday. It marked the third time in program history that both the men and the women advanced to the national championships in the same year and the second season in a row.
rolltide.com

Alabama Cross Country Women Win NCAA South Regional, Men Finish Third

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama women's cross country team won the 2022 NCAA South Regional Championships at the John Hunt Running Park Friday morning, securing an automatic bid to next week's NCAA Championships, while the men took third and are looking for an at-large bid to nationals. The Alabama...
rolltide.com

Alabama Volleyball Falls to South Carolina Friday in Three Sets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball fell to South Carolina in three sets Friday night in Foster Auditorium by set scores of 28-30, 21-25 and 19-25. Alabama (8-17, 2-11 SEC) surged ahead early in the opening set, posting an 11-3 advantage as South Carolina (12-12, 6-8 SEC) spent both its timeouts in the process. The Gamecocks started to close the gap in the middle of the frame, as a 5-1 run drew the visitors within five at 18-13 and the Tide called its first timeout. The lead continued to decrease, down to 20-18 at Alabama's second timeout, and South Carolina soon took its first lead at 22-21. The teams would combine for six set points before the Gamecocks ended it at 30-28.
