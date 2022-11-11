Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rolltide.com
No. 9/10/11 Alabama Football Uses Second-Half Comeback to Beat No. 11/11/9 Ole Miss, 30-24
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 9/10/11 Alabama football team scored on five of its last six possessions of the game, including four of its five second-half drives, to pull out a 30-25 come-from-behind victory over No. 11/11/9 Ole Miss Saturday night inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Trailing by as many as...
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Tennis Sends Two To Championship Round Of The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama women's tennis team advanced two players to the finals at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Sunday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Loudmilla Bencheikh defeated Olga Bredikhina with a 6-3, 7-5 victory. Klara Milicevic won mirroring sets of 6-4, 6-4 against J Bedard. Ola Pitak...
rolltide.com
Alabama Soccer Signs Seven to Class of 2023
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama soccer team signed seven student-athletes to NLIs, head coach Wes Hart announced on Saturday. The Crimson Tide welcomed Cali Brewer, Taylor Esper, Kennedy Garcia, Coralie Lallier, Kierson McDonald, Nadia Ramadan and Cami Silva to the 2023 squad. From Head Coach Wes Hart. "We couldn't...
rolltide.com
Alabama Rowing Welcomes Eight Athletes During November Signing Period
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama rowing announced the addition of eight new athletes during the November signing period, all of whom are set to join the Crimson Tide for the 2023-24 season. "This is a great class," UA head coach Glenn Putyrae said. "We were looking for athletes that love...
rolltide.com
Alabama Men and Women Earn NCAA Cross Country Championship Berths
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A day after the Alabama women earned an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships by winning the NCAA South Regional Championships, the Crimson Tide men garnered an at-large bid Saturday. It marked the third time in program history that both the men and the women advanced to the national championships in the same year and the second season in a row.
rolltide.com
Alabama Cross Country Women Win NCAA South Regional, Men Finish Third
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama women's cross country team won the 2022 NCAA South Regional Championships at the John Hunt Running Park Friday morning, securing an automatic bid to next week's NCAA Championships, while the men took third and are looking for an at-large bid to nationals. The Alabama...
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Tennis Has Strong Showing On Opening Day Of The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.– The Alabama women's tennis team opened competition at the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Saturday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. All five student-athletes from Alabama opened the tournament with a first-round bye. Petra Sedlackova was victorious over Laci Pyron in her opening match Saturday, recording a 6-0,...
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Tennis Set to Compete in Tusca Bama Cup Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The Alabama Tennis Stadium will serve as the host site for The Tusca Bama Cup Tournament this weekend. The tournament begins at 8 a.m. CT on Saturday followed by a 9 a.m. start on Sunday. Monday's start time is still to be announced. The Tournament. The Tusca Bama...
rolltide.com
Top-seeded Alabama Advances to Second Round of NCAA Tournament with 9-0 Win over Jackson State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama soccer (20-2-1) scored a season-high nine goals on Friday night at the Alabama Soccer Stadium, taking down Jackson State (11-8-1) with a 9-0 score to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. A brace from Riley Mattingly Parker paced the team as eight...
rolltide.com
Alabama Volleyball Falls to South Carolina Friday in Three Sets
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball fell to South Carolina in three sets Friday night in Foster Auditorium by set scores of 28-30, 21-25 and 19-25. Alabama (8-17, 2-11 SEC) surged ahead early in the opening set, posting an 11-3 advantage as South Carolina (12-12, 6-8 SEC) spent both its timeouts in the process. The Gamecocks started to close the gap in the middle of the frame, as a 5-1 run drew the visitors within five at 18-13 and the Tide called its first timeout. The lead continued to decrease, down to 20-18 at Alabama's second timeout, and South Carolina soon took its first lead at 22-21. The teams would combine for six set points before the Gamecocks ended it at 30-28.
Comments / 0