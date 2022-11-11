ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, CO

OKLAHOMA DOCTOR SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN FOUR YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR ILLEGAL DRUG DISTRIBUTION AND HEALTH CARE FRAUD

chickashatoday.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 22

MrsHTTPS.
2d ago

This is good. Check out Doctors who prescribe too many addicting drugs to your friends or do too many surgeries. When they add on more and more drugs of the same class that can also cause harm or death. I am in Texas just over the boarder. We have a few here that are FEDERALLY FUNDED.

Reply
3
J Ranae Hudson
2d ago

you should check out more Drs in Oklahoma, I know of 2 that shouldn't be practicing medicine at all, and both doctors are in Cushing Oklahoma. if it wasn't for my mother being with me, she would have died in her apartment because the Dr gave her medication that she didn't need!!

Reply(1)
4
Related
okemahnewsleader.com

Attorney General O’Connor Responds to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Decision in Glossip Case

Attorney General O’Connor Responds to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Decision in Glossip Case. OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor released the following statement, “Over twenty five years ago, on January 7, 1997, 54-year-old Barry Van Treese was murdered with a baseball bat in Oklahoma City. In 2004, an Oklahoma County jury convicted Richard Glossip of First-Degree Murder for hiring Justin Sneed to kill Mr. Van Treese. The Glossip conviction has been affirmed through numerous appeals and challenges. Today, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Glossip’s recent challenge, concluding that Glossip failed to show that he is innocent of the murder. The Court takes claims of factual innocence ‘seriously’ and thoroughly reviewed Glossip’s application. The Court recognized, as we have said all along, ‘Far from making a claim of factual innocence, Glossip actually raises a theory of a defense’ considered by the Court in prior appeals or applications. The Court further found ‘no evidence that Sneed has ever sought to recant his testimony in any meaningful way’ and that his testimony was ‘corroborated by compelling evidence.’
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTLO

Arkansas Department of Corrections requests submissions from communities interested in new prison

Guards patrol a cell block housing disruptive inmates Aug. 10, 2009, at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections near Varner. The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for submissions Friday for communities interested in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security prison facility that will house 1,000 inmates. (Photo courtesy of Associated Press via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flu hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in flu cases. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 94 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flue since Sept. 1. Twenty seven of those patients were in Tulsa County, according to the health department. According to the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ktoe.com

Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”

(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
UPMATTERS

6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Wisconsin, 4 arrested

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
The Associated Press

Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the appeal of Aubrey Trail, 56, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Trail’s girlfriend at the time of Loofe’s death, Bailey Boswell, was also convicted as an active participant in Loofe’s death and...
NEBRASKA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy