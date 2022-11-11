Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Running For President Again In 2024 Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
The former president is under active criminal investigation for actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
Trump announces 2024 run for president
PALM BEACH, Fla. – Former President Trump, facing questions about his influence over the Republican Party, on Tuesday announced his entry into the 2024 race for the White House. Trump made the announcement during a much-anticipated event at Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in Palm Beach, Fla., just a week after a lackluster midterm election […]
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
Trump announces 3rd presidential run despite mounting headwinds
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would again seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, despite multiple ongoing investigations into his conduct, stinging midterm election losses for candidates he endorsed and mounting criticism from members of his own party. "America's comeback starts...
Comments / 0