ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

How to get the most out of scholarships in National Scholarship Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College debt is soaring for Americans, but scholarships can lighten the load. This month is national scholarship month and a great time to start planning. Applying for scholarships, as college consultant Tameka Wlliamson said, is not for the faint of heart. “You must put in what...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Protecting campus from violence – what you should know and do

Knowing what to do if a violent intruder is on campus could save your life. And knowing what to do right now could prevent campus violence and protect you from it. “As our hearts go out to the campuses across our nation who have experienced tragic violence, we are reminded about the importance of our ongoing, diligent efforts to prevent and prepare for the possibility of violence,” said UAB Chief of Police Daryl Green. “I encourage all members of the UAB community to take full advantage of the important safety resources we offer and play an active role in keeping UAB safe.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Emma Terry wins 2023 Miss UAB Scholarship Competition

Thirteen students competed for the title at the Miss UAB Scholarship Competition on Nov. 12, in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. The competition, presented by Student Involvement and Leadership, is an official preliminary to the Miss Alabama and Miss America competitions. Terry, the daughter of Amy Terry and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

These 7 Birmingham Schools Worked Way Off State’s Failing List

The number of Birmingham schools included on the Alabama State Department of Education Failing List declined again this year. Academic Achievement improved at a majority of the district’s 42 schools, including seven schools that worked their way off the list. Four schools in the governor’s turnaround initiative announced earlier...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: Over 22K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area

It’s the beginning of a new week, so it’s time to check out the incredible job openings we have right here in The Magic City. According to Indeed.com, the Greater Birmingham Area has over 22K job openings. Read on to learn about the job market and which companies may have your dream job.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TCS BOE discuss potential review of Student Code of Conduct, expels student & suspends teacher

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE —  The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the potential review of the Student Code of Conduct and entered into an executive session for the purpose of one student hearing and an employee conference and returned to vote on the subjects. The board discussed reviewing the Student Code of Conduct. […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. 79 schools are listed, which is up from the 75 released in 2019. Several school districts in Central Alabama are listed: 13 Birmingham City Schools, five Jefferson County Schools, three Tuscaloosa City Schools, and two Bessemer City Schools.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

University of Alabama opens new medical clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Doctor encourages stocking up on medicine before getting sick

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting statewide influenza-like illness is at nearly 12%. Luckily, most people can recover from the flu at home, but once you’re feeling sick the last thing you want is to go to the store and expose other people. So if you already have what you’ll need, you’re prepared.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Local group offers training for active shooter situations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It is important to protect yourself in school or at your place of worship. No matter where you are, a local organization called ‘Protect His House’ is teaching the community how to respond during a shooting, hoping to save lives. “Right now we’ve got a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College

Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
FAIRFIELD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy