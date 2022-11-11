Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
How to get the most out of scholarships in National Scholarship Month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College debt is soaring for Americans, but scholarships can lighten the load. This month is national scholarship month and a great time to start planning. Applying for scholarships, as college consultant Tameka Wlliamson said, is not for the faint of heart. “You must put in what...
uab.edu
Protecting campus from violence – what you should know and do
Knowing what to do if a violent intruder is on campus could save your life. And knowing what to do right now could prevent campus violence and protect you from it. “As our hearts go out to the campuses across our nation who have experienced tragic violence, we are reminded about the importance of our ongoing, diligent efforts to prevent and prepare for the possibility of violence,” said UAB Chief of Police Daryl Green. “I encourage all members of the UAB community to take full advantage of the important safety resources we offer and play an active role in keeping UAB safe.”
wbrc.com
Brown Elementary School gets off ‘failing schools’ list, principal shares how
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are fewer Birmingham City Schools on the state Department of Education’s list of failing schools this year. Birmingham City School leaders said they are laser-focused on academic achievement, and Charles A. Brown Elementary School was one of seven schools that worked diligently to get off that list.
uab.edu
Emma Terry wins 2023 Miss UAB Scholarship Competition
Thirteen students competed for the title at the Miss UAB Scholarship Competition on Nov. 12, in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. The competition, presented by Student Involvement and Leadership, is an official preliminary to the Miss Alabama and Miss America competitions. Terry, the daughter of Amy Terry and...
Urban League offers rent and utility assistance programs ahead of winter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are in for another cold night and this recent drop in temperatures comes as many struggle to keep up high prices for basic essentials. Between inflation and high gas prices it’s expensive to live right now and now this cold snap ahead of winter has many families struggling to pay […]
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson, Tuscaloosa County schools working to improve test scores in failing schools
Across the state 79 schools are listed on the Alabama State Department of Education's Failing Schools list. Six of those schools come from Jefferson and Tuscaloosa County School districts. Five are in the Jefferson County School District. On the previous list, published with numbers from before the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
birminghamtimes.com
These 7 Birmingham Schools Worked Way Off State’s Failing List
The number of Birmingham schools included on the Alabama State Department of Education Failing List declined again this year. Academic Achievement improved at a majority of the district’s 42 schools, including seven schools that worked their way off the list. Four schools in the governor’s turnaround initiative announced earlier...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: Over 22K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s the beginning of a new week, so it’s time to check out the incredible job openings we have right here in The Magic City. According to Indeed.com, the Greater Birmingham Area has over 22K job openings. Read on to learn about the job market and which companies may have your dream job.
TCS BOE discuss potential review of Student Code of Conduct, expels student & suspends teacher
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education discussed the potential review of the Student Code of Conduct and entered into an executive session for the purpose of one student hearing and an employee conference and returned to vote on the subjects. The board discussed reviewing the Student Code of Conduct. […]
wbrc.com
‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. 79 schools are listed, which is up from the 75 released in 2019. Several school districts in Central Alabama are listed: 13 Birmingham City Schools, five Jefferson County Schools, three Tuscaloosa City Schools, and two Bessemer City Schools.
WSFA
University of Alabama opens new medical clinic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
Bham Now
7 local nonprofits helping with food insecurity in Birmingham + why it matters
Days are getting shorter and the temps are slowly but surely dropping in Birmingham. Many of our neighbors are facing hunger, due to the rate of food insecurity in Birmingham. Brought to you by our friends at Kroger, here are seven nonprofits and food banks in Birmingham to support. What...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
wbrc.com
Doctor encourages stocking up on medicine before getting sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting statewide influenza-like illness is at nearly 12%. Luckily, most people can recover from the flu at home, but once you’re feeling sick the last thing you want is to go to the store and expose other people. So if you already have what you’ll need, you’re prepared.
wbrc.com
Local group offers training for active shooter situations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It is important to protect yourself in school or at your place of worship. No matter where you are, a local organization called ‘Protect His House’ is teaching the community how to respond during a shooting, hoping to save lives. “Right now we’ve got a...
Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College
Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works working to pay back 47,000 residents who were overcharged
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have been overcharged on your water bill, Birmingham Water Works is now trying to make it right. BWW is issuing credits to all customers who were charged too much and it should be on your account by the end of this month. Rick Jackson...
wbrc.com
Ascension St. Vincent’s East says it’s having success treating veterans with ‘shock therapy’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Depression is an illness that doesn’t discriminate, but disproportionately affects our veterans. We’re learning that Ascension St. Vincent’s East is seeing a lot of new success with an old treatment. They said electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, is a highly misunderstood therapy to treat...
Bham Now
Now the News: 12 new businesses open in Birmingham, YMCA closing its 4th Ave location + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We’re kicking off a new week with all of the latest happenings, including some exciting new businesses, a new jazz lounge and Alabama’s first downhill mountain biking park. Keep reading for all the deets. 12 exciting new businesses in Birmingham including Biscuit Love. Birmingham is...
