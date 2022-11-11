Knowing what to do if a violent intruder is on campus could save your life. And knowing what to do right now could prevent campus violence and protect you from it. “As our hearts go out to the campuses across our nation who have experienced tragic violence, we are reminded about the importance of our ongoing, diligent efforts to prevent and prepare for the possibility of violence,” said UAB Chief of Police Daryl Green. “I encourage all members of the UAB community to take full advantage of the important safety resources we offer and play an active role in keeping UAB safe.”

