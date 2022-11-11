Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Man arrested after trying to start fight at Horry County bar: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged in connection to an incident that happened over the summer at an Horry County bar was arrested last Thursday. Mark Eli Langford is charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 to $10,000. Horry County...
foxwilmington.com
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
Woman charged after allegedly shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after she allegedly shot at a victim Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to an affidavit obtained by News13. Regeria Martinese Grice, 23, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been arrested in connection to the injury of a Wilmington Police Department officer during a traffic stop on Nov. 11. The traffic stop was initiated, according to the WPD, because of a vehicle that didn’t have its registration displayed near the 2400 block of Market Street.
NC man charged with rape, kidnapping of 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
wpde.com
Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
Myrtle Beach woman gets 15 years in prison for drug trafficking, solicitor’s office says
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman pleaded guilty to drug charges on Nov. 7 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Maura Bomar, 34, was arrested on a total of seven charges, including one count of trafficking heroin and one count of possession with intent […]
foxwilmington.com
First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd. According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined.
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
foxwilmington.com
Southport Fire Department to conduct live burn training on large structure
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Southport has announced that the Southport Fire Department will conduct a live burn training on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Per the announcement, the training will be conducted at 448 Jabbertown Road. The city stated that the outbuilding to be used by the fire department is large.
Conway woman accused of murder denied bond modification to travel to North Carolina for work
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied a request to modify the bond conditions of a Conway woman accused of murder at a hearing Thursday afternoon. Meagan Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020, and was last believed […]
Conway man pleads guilty to killing step-father, retired police officer in 2020
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his step-father, who was a former police officer, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 24, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the March 2020 shooting death of James Odell Cochran, according to the solicitor’s office. Judge Craig Brown […]
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
foxwilmington.com
Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. According to the announcement, the “Bringing Back Brogden Celebration” will include a game between the NHHS basketball team and school alumni. Additionally, there will be, concession, a raffle and T-shirts for sale.
foxwilmington.com
Over 300,000 generators recalled over amputation, crushing concerns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a recall for approximately 321,160 generators is in effect following reports of finger amputation and crushing injuries. Per the announcement, 6500- and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR model generators are affected by this recall. Specifically,...
Rare Alfa Romeo car worth $23M stolen in Dillon County could still be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta in July, according to authorities and AIG Insurance, which is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to its recovery. The black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior […]
foxwilmington.com
Barking Brews: Win paws4people’s Dog of the Year contest and get your dog featured on a Wrightsville Beach Brewery beer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) – Do you think your dog should be Dog of the Year? Donate to paws4people and your dog will have a chance to be featured on a limited run beer by Wrightsville Beach Brewery! Enter your dog here. According to a press release from...
wpde.com
Highway 31 bridgebuilder blames county, state for delays in multi-million dollar lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly three years after the much-anticipated, long-awaited extension of Highway 31 was complete, the builder is suing the state and Horry County. Flatiron Contructors Inc. named Horry County and the SC Dept. of Transportation in a newly filed lawsuit claiming both entities breached their...
WECT
District Attorney plans to file new petition to remove Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has been elected to serve as sheriff of Columbus County less than a month after resigning from the same position. Greene thanked his supporters after being elected again as sheriff on his personal Facebook page. “The countless phone calls and support from friends...
foxwilmington.com
Mother erects billboards to help those dealing with grief, addiction after losing sons
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Billboards like Know Hope NC’s on Oleander Drive are meant to guide people from feeling like there is no hope to knowing that there is. Thousands of people drive past the old Jelly Beans skate center on Oleander Drive every day, making it a prime spot for advertising. One in particular, however, stands out from the others.
