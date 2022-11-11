ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxwilmington.com

Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Woman charged after allegedly shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after she allegedly shot at a victim Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to an affidavit obtained by News13. Regeria Martinese Grice, 23, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been arrested in connection to the injury of a Wilmington Police Department officer during a traffic stop on Nov. 11. The traffic stop was initiated, according to the WPD, because of a vehicle that didn’t have its registration displayed near the 2400 block of Market Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
ROWLAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd. According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined.
KURE BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Southport Fire Department to conduct live burn training on large structure

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Southport has announced that the Southport Fire Department will conduct a live burn training on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Per the announcement, the training will be conducted at 448 Jabbertown Road. The city stated that the outbuilding to be used by the fire department is large.
SOUTHPORT, NC
foxwilmington.com

Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. According to the announcement, the “Bringing Back Brogden Celebration” will include a game between the NHHS basketball team and school alumni. Additionally, there will be, concession, a raffle and T-shirts for sale.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Over 300,000 generators recalled over amputation, crushing concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a recall for approximately 321,160 generators is in effect following reports of finger amputation and crushing injuries. Per the announcement, 6500- and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR model generators are affected by this recall. Specifically,...
wpde.com

Highway 31 bridgebuilder blames county, state for delays in multi-million dollar lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly three years after the much-anticipated, long-awaited extension of Highway 31 was complete, the builder is suing the state and Horry County. Flatiron Contructors Inc. named Horry County and the SC Dept. of Transportation in a newly filed lawsuit claiming both entities breached their...

