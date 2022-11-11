Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
Betty Jean Osborn
Betty Jean Osborn, 89, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Friday November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon, Indiana. She was born on January 19, 1933, in Burns City, Indiana to Oval Ray and Pearl I. (Reynolds) Garrett. Betty was a Loogootee High School...
wamwamfm.com
Oakland City University Hosts 2nd Annual Scholastic Contest
Oakland City University will host its second annual Scholastic Contest for Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois high school honor students. Schools and homeschool associations are welcome to register up to three students free of charge in each of the 12 subject tests. In February 2022, 92 students from...
wamwamfm.com
John D. Stoll II
John D. Stoll II, 68, of Loogootee, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home. He was born September 14, 1954 in West Palm Beach, Florida to John D. and Barbara A. (Hornstein) Stoll. John graduated from Wiesgaden High School in Germany in 1972. He then joined the Air...
wamwamfm.com
Car vs House Accident in Washington
A car vs house accident occurred last night (11/13) at approximately 7:45 p.m. at 200 E. Oak Street in Washington. According to first responders, the male driver hit his head. Damage was done to the property at 109 E. Oak St. and 200 E. Oak St. The male driver was...
wamwamfm.com
Washington Community Concert Series
The final show in this year’s Washington Community Concert Series is tomorrow afternoon featuring the Nostalgia Band with Bob Arthur. Show starts at 2pm and tickets are only $10 at the door. You can also purchase season passes for next year’s series at the show!. They make great...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/14)
Kevin Flax, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $4,000. Assony Fleurime, 31, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Operating a Vehicle While Never Obtaining a License. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 161.
wamwamfm.com
Odon Lions Club Food Distribution Event For Thanksgiving Tomorrow
The Odon Lions Club will be giving away boxes of food tomorrow for Thanksgiving, according to the Odon Journal. A total of 150 boxes, each containing about 20 pounds of food, will be distributed tomorrow from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is happening at the club at 103 Lake...
wamwamfm.com
Odon Man Loses House and Belongings to House Fire
An Odon man lost everything in a house fire Saturday night. Firefighters were on the scene for hours, putting out the blaze at the home of Jimmy Ketchem. The home and belongings were all destroyed in the blaze. The Odon VFW has organized a collection drive to help. Donations can...
Comments / 0