ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

Related
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Student charged for bomb threat against high school

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a juvenile was in custody after posts about a bomb threat appeared on social media Wednesday evening. Brandon Fowler, Public Information Officer with KCSO, says deputies were first dispatched to Mazama High School on Nov. 9 just before 9 p.m. after school staff members told them about the threat.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Ballot Measure 114

As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Sheriff Chris Kaber Sends Update Regarding Measure 114

As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Veterans Day parade draws crowd in downtown Klamath Falls

Despite cold temperatures, the community turned out to honor local veterans in downtown Klamath Falls on Friday, Nov. 11. This Veterans Day weekend started off with the annual Klamath Veterans Parade. Running from Spring Street all the way down Main Street, the parade showcased a community which truly honors the service of its military members.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

Oregon Tech Announces Internship Agreement with Boeing Company

Oregon Tech has announced a new internship agreement with The Boeing Company. The agreement will allow Oregon Tech students to remain on the Klamath Falls campus to participate in a paid internship program with Oregon Tech to perform statement of work provided by The Boeing Company. The internships will enable...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy