Read full article on original website
Related
police1.com
More Ore. sheriffs refuse to enforce new magazine capacity limit law
ALBANY, Ore. — More Oregon sheriff’s departments say they will not enforce newly passed Ballot Measure 114, which bans the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Last week, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan proclaimed she would not enforce the law in her jurisdiction. According...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
KTVL
Student charged for bomb threat against high school
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a juvenile was in custody after posts about a bomb threat appeared on social media Wednesday evening. Brandon Fowler, Public Information Officer with KCSO, says deputies were first dispatched to Mazama High School on Nov. 9 just before 9 p.m. after school staff members told them about the threat.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
basinlife.com
Oregonians Urged to Contact 811 Before Digging In Your Yard or Property
Avista Utilities of Klamath Falls reminds you to Call 811-Before You Dig or begin an excavation project. They want to remind you that using this free service can save money and lives. “None of us have x-ray vision to see underground utilities before breaking ground, and we know there are...
KDRV
ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
Oregon election results 2022: 2 more counties join Greater Idaho movement
Two more eastern Oregon counties appeared to join the growing, long-shot campaign to extend Idaho’s western border to add their region to the state, initial midterm election returns indicated. Oregon’s Morrow and Wheeler counties each voted Tuesday to support the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement, which proposes exiting Oregon to...
Greater Idaho ballot measures pass in two more Oregon counties
Leaders say they now have enough support to lobby state legislatures directly to change state lines. Two more rural Oregon counties are in line to approve ballot measures showing their support for becoming a part of Idaho. Citizens for Greater Idaho, a group that wants Idaho to expand its borders...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Ballot Measure 114
As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
mybasin.com
Sheriff Chris Kaber Sends Update Regarding Measure 114
As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
Klamath Falls News
F-35 Fighters put 173rd Fighter Wing's ample range space to the test
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. - A squadron of one of the Nation’s most advanced fighter aircraft traveled from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, to the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls, Ore., for a two-week stint in late October 2022. The 63rd Fighter Squadron, flying 14 F-35 Lightning II fighter...
Herald and News
Veterans Day parade draws crowd in downtown Klamath Falls
Despite cold temperatures, the community turned out to honor local veterans in downtown Klamath Falls on Friday, Nov. 11. This Veterans Day weekend started off with the annual Klamath Veterans Parade. Running from Spring Street all the way down Main Street, the parade showcased a community which truly honors the service of its military members.
The Boeing Company and Oregon Tech announce new collaboration in Klamath Falls
Nov. 11, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – On Tuesday, The Boeing Company (Boeing Commercial Airplanes) and Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) signed an agreement to develop a Collaboration Lab at Oregon Tech’s Klamath Falls campus, which would provide a secure environment for Oregon Tech students completing projects for Boeing.
mybasin.com
Oregon Tech Announces Internship Agreement with Boeing Company
Oregon Tech has announced a new internship agreement with The Boeing Company. The agreement will allow Oregon Tech students to remain on the Klamath Falls campus to participate in a paid internship program with Oregon Tech to perform statement of work provided by The Boeing Company. The internships will enable...
Herald and News
Prep football: Mazama stopped on two-point conversion in OT, loses Class 4A state quarterfinal to Scappoose
Mazama High's Trevor Anderson was nearly unstoppable Saturday afternoon. Except for the game's final play.
Comments / 9