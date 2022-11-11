Read full article on original website
The Lamron
Women’s soccer defends SUNYAC title, moves on to NCAA Tournament
The Geneseo women’s soccer team has won their second-straight SUNYAC Championship, successfully defending their title. The win came in dramatic fashion on Saturday, as several overtime periods still were not enough. When it came down to penalty kicks, the Knights completed their 1-1 (4-3) victory over SUNY Cortland. Geneseo...
WHEC TV-10
Hilton Cadets football wins first Section V since 1994; three other teams crowned champions
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Rich Lipani won the 200th game of his high school football head coaching career earlier in October. On Friday night, his Hilton Cadets football team captured their first sectionals title since 1994. The Cadets had to overcome an undefeated Webster Schroeder team who they lost...
Football Frenzy: McQuaid, Hilton, Canandaigua win titles
McQuaid, Canandaigua four-peat, Hilton snaps drought
Section VI football champs: Bennett, Jamestown, Iroquois, Lackawanna, Randolph
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bennett football team repeated as Section VI Class AA champions with a 36-10 victory against Lancaster on Friday night at Highmark Stadium, continuing to move past a controversial forfeiture of regular season victories on the hunt for a state title. Sectional championships also were won by Iroquois in Class B […]
thestylus.org
Men’s basketball: a tough loss to start the season
The Brockport men’s basketball team had their season opener against Alfred University on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Jim & John Vlogianitis Gymnasium. In a close match up against the Saxons, the Golden Eagles fell short 69-72. Brockport sophomore guard/forward Mekhi Beckett led in scoring with 27 points,; going...
The Lamron
Four fraternities suspended over ineligible new members
Four SUNY Geneseo fraternities were recently suspended due to the admission of ineligible new members. Delta Kappa Tau (DK), Omega Beta Psi (Omega), Phi Kappa Chi (Phi Kap), and Sigma Nu Chi (Sig Nu) are currently on interim suspensions until a pending investigation into the admission of their new members is completed.
Bye Cheerleading? Western New York School Makes Big Changes
A cheerleading team appears to have been disbanded by a school district in Western New York. The situation unfolded in the Cheektowaga Central School District. The cheerleading team coaches, Sierra Gray and Kayla Hutcheson, were allegedly told by the district that the teams would “no longer be able to cheer for winter sports on Tuesday,” according to WKBW.
The Lamron
School of Business dedicates conference room to alumnus
In Oct. of this year, the SUNY Geneseo School of Business (SOB) dedicated a conference room in South Hall to Geneseo alumnus Robert E. Murray of the class of 1983. The room was dedicated during a special ceremony preceding the President’s Gala, with speakers School of Business (SOB) Dean Mary Ellen Zuckerman and Geneseo President Denise Battles speaking to Murray’s generosity and involvement in the SOB.
The Lamron
Invasion of Privacy: The past, present, and future of INTD 105 with Professor D’Angelo
In terms of general education requirements for SUNY Geneseo students, few courses have the same reputation and general hesitancy as INTD 105: the writing seminar. Often taken in the first year of one’s time at Geneseo, there are numerous different sections, topics, and styles that cover the same basic principles about how writing is thought about at the collegiate level, generally in vast contrast to the high school level. Professor Lisa D’Angelo, instructor for “The Modern Age in America” sections of INTD 105, not only acknowledges the uncertainty that many students feel as they transition into their college life, but incorporates it into her curriculum as a way of not only helping grow the writer, but the person as well.
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
Kucko’s Camera: Livingston County Veterans Monument
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to the Livingston County Veterans Monument in Groveland. Location
13 WHAM
Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex
Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
wdkx.com
City Of Rochester Buy The Block Program Deadline Is Nov. 15th
A program through the City Of Rochester is getting close to the deadline. City of Rochester’s “The Buy The Block” Program is giving an opportunity to potential first time homeowners. The deadline to apply is November 15th click on the link below to access the application. https://www.cityofrochester.gov/BuyTheBlock/
WGRZ TV
NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
wrvo.org
Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race
For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
WUHF
The Sklar Brothers back in Rochester
The Sklar Brothers are back in Rochester and were back in-studio on Good Day Rochester. For ticket information on their Saturday shows, click here.
travelawaits.com
12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail
With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
wellsvillesun.com
Photo journalism still in the blood as Lynn (Brennan) White captures stunning fire images
Many people know Lynn Brennan Photography (Facebook page HERE) in the Hornell area as they have commissioned her for family photo shoots, senior photos and more. She also serves as the Director of Public Relations, Foundation & Marketing at UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville, where she has done a tremendous job getting the word out about the services the hospital has to offer for residents all over the region.
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
‘We have to do better’: School leaders speak out on RCSD fall assessments in reading and math levels
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Devastating…’ That’s how one board of education commissioner for the Rochester City School District describes fall assessments after testing students’ reading and math levels in kindergarten through 8th grade. As a result, the board of education is collectively calling on ways to correct course. Of more than 12,000 RCSD students surveyed, […]
