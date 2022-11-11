In terms of general education requirements for SUNY Geneseo students, few courses have the same reputation and general hesitancy as INTD 105: the writing seminar. Often taken in the first year of one’s time at Geneseo, there are numerous different sections, topics, and styles that cover the same basic principles about how writing is thought about at the collegiate level, generally in vast contrast to the high school level. Professor Lisa D’Angelo, instructor for “The Modern Age in America” sections of INTD 105, not only acknowledges the uncertainty that many students feel as they transition into their college life, but incorporates it into her curriculum as a way of not only helping grow the writer, but the person as well.

