The Lamron

Women’s soccer defends SUNYAC title, moves on to NCAA Tournament

The Geneseo women’s soccer team has won their second-straight SUNYAC Championship, successfully defending their title. The win came in dramatic fashion on Saturday, as several overtime periods still were not enough. When it came down to penalty kicks, the Knights completed their 1-1 (4-3) victory over SUNY Cortland. Geneseo...
GENESEO, NY
thestylus.org

Men’s basketball: a tough loss to start the season

The Brockport men’s basketball team had their season opener against Alfred University on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Jim & John Vlogianitis Gymnasium. In a close match up against the Saxons, the Golden Eagles fell short 69-72. Brockport sophomore guard/forward Mekhi Beckett led in scoring with 27 points,; going...
BROCKPORT, NY
The Lamron

Four fraternities suspended over ineligible new members

Four SUNY Geneseo fraternities were recently suspended due to the admission of ineligible new members. Delta Kappa Tau (DK), Omega Beta Psi (Omega), Phi Kappa Chi (Phi Kap), and Sigma Nu Chi (Sig Nu) are currently on interim suspensions until a pending investigation into the admission of their new members is completed.
GENESEO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bye Cheerleading? Western New York School Makes Big Changes

A cheerleading team appears to have been disbanded by a school district in Western New York. The situation unfolded in the Cheektowaga Central School District. The cheerleading team coaches, Sierra Gray and Kayla Hutcheson, were allegedly told by the district that the teams would “no longer be able to cheer for winter sports on Tuesday,” according to WKBW.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
The Lamron

School of Business dedicates conference room to alumnus

In Oct. of this year, the SUNY Geneseo School of Business (SOB) dedicated a conference room in South Hall to Geneseo alumnus Robert E. Murray of the class of 1983. The room was dedicated during a special ceremony preceding the President’s Gala, with speakers School of Business (SOB) Dean Mary Ellen Zuckerman and Geneseo President Denise Battles speaking to Murray’s generosity and involvement in the SOB.
GENESEO, NY
The Lamron

Invasion of Privacy: The past, present, and future of INTD 105 with Professor D’Angelo

In terms of general education requirements for SUNY Geneseo students, few courses have the same reputation and general hesitancy as INTD 105: the writing seminar. Often taken in the first year of one’s time at Geneseo, there are numerous different sections, topics, and styles that cover the same basic principles about how writing is thought about at the collegiate level, generally in vast contrast to the high school level. Professor Lisa D’Angelo, instructor for “The Modern Age in America” sections of INTD 105, not only acknowledges the uncertainty that many students feel as they transition into their college life, but incorporates it into her curriculum as a way of not only helping grow the writer, but the person as well.
GENESEO, NY
News 8 WROC

Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex

Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
HENRIETTA, NY
wdkx.com

City Of Rochester Buy The Block Program Deadline Is Nov. 15th

A program through the City Of Rochester is getting close to the deadline. City of Rochester’s “The Buy The Block” Program is giving an opportunity to potential first time homeowners. The deadline to apply is November 15th click on the link below to access the application. https://www.cityofrochester.gov/BuyTheBlock/
ROCHESTER, NY
WGRZ TV

NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
BUFFALO, NY
wrvo.org

Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race

For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
travelawaits.com

12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail

With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Photo journalism still in the blood as Lynn (Brennan) White captures stunning fire images

Many people know Lynn Brennan Photography (Facebook page HERE) in the Hornell area as they have commissioned her for family photo shoots, senior photos and more. She also serves as the Director of Public Relations, Foundation & Marketing at UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville, where she has done a tremendous job getting the word out about the services the hospital has to offer for residents all over the region.
HORNELL, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘We have to do better’: School leaders speak out on RCSD fall assessments in reading and math levels

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Devastating…’ That’s how one board of education commissioner for the Rochester City School District describes fall assessments after testing students’ reading and math levels in kindergarten through 8th grade. As a result, the board of education is collectively calling on ways to correct course. Of more than 12,000 RCSD students surveyed, […]
ROCHESTER, NY

