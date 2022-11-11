Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Darnell Washington unlocks the entire Georgia football offense: ‘He does everything for us’
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett couldn’t believe it. In Georgia’s 10th game of the 2022 season, Darnell Washington finally had his first touchdown. The junior tight end hauled in a Bennett pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter, somehow being missed by the entire Mississippi State defense.
Georgia football should be happy with 12 p.m. kickoff for Tech
Georgia football won’t see a home night game for the 2022 season, which sucks, but when you close out against Georgia Tech, a noon kickoff is a perfect time. The SEC announced that week’s schedule on Monday, and it seems the Dawgs got the best deal. After the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Championship Game: Opening line set for Georgia vs. LSU showdown
The SEC Championship Game matchup was set on Saturday. Georgia will take on LSU, a rematch of the 2019 title game, on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. While there are still regular-season games left to be played, sportsbooks are already setting odds for the SEC Championship. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Georgia as a 15.5-point favorite over LSU.
dawgpost.com
5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date
ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DE Tramel Walthour comments on return of DT Jalen Carter, performance of freshman LB
The Georgia Bulldogs recently gained defensive tackle Jalen Carter back after he missed time with an injury and it was certainly noticeable both in the team’s most recent wins over Tennessee and Mississippi State as they’re poised to make another national championship run. Bulldogs defensive end Tramel Walthour...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Bulldogs win 2022 SEC East division
The Georgia Bulldogs have won the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division for the 5th time in the last 6 years. Georgia defeated Mississippi State Saturday night 45-19 in Starkville to win the division, as the Bulldogs remain undefeated and improved to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in SEC play. Earlier Saturday,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum reflect on Georgia hiring Kirby Smart, development of program
Georgia is being talked about as potentially the next dynasty team in college football as the Bulldogs stand the best chance at becoming the No. 1 seed in the College Football playoff with a real possibility of repeating as national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart has been a big part...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt
Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says the last 3 weeks have been especially unique for Georgia players
Georgia football is on a special trajectory as the team is favored to win another national title just one year removed from its last one. Head coach Kirby Smart said the past few weeks have been especially unique for the players on the squad and that there’s been no overlap in terminology and scheme on defense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart roasted on social media for 2nd quarter clock management at Mississippi State
Georgia was basically cruising in its game at Mississippi State on Saturday night. But some curious play calling late in the 2nd quarter have changed the complexion of the game. MSU kicked a FG to cut Georgia’s lead to 17-6 with 51 seconds to play in the opening half.
accesswdun.com
Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Things to Do in Atlanta Alone
Looking for interesting things to do in Atlanta alone?. Whether you’re intrigued by history, nature, art, or… puppets, soda, or creepy doll heads?. Er… whatever it is that piques your interest, this list will ensure that you find plenty of activities to help you have the best time on your solo trip to Atlanta!
canesathletics.com
Competition Cheer finishes as the GHSA 5A State Runner-Up
The Cartersville High School Competition Cheer team finished their season as the GHSA 5A State Runner-Up. We could not be more proud of our girls and their Saturday routine. It was absolute perfection. To recap the season, the Canes had an undefeated regular season, were the Region 7 AAAAA champions, and 5A State Runner-Up. It was a season to be so proud of and remember forever!
Nicole’s remnants soak Athens, northeast Georgia
The stretch of Creek Hollow Run between New High Shoals Road to Echo Trail in Oconee County was closed through the late night and into the overnight hours after gusty winds knocked a tree onto a power line, causing some power outages in parts of Oconee County. The winds are from the weather system that is bringing rain and high winds to northeast Georgia this morning, the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole, the Category One storm that made a landfall on the east coast of Florida two days ago.
fox5atlanta.com
More arrests made in multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting Georgia churches
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - More arrests have been made in a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. FOX 5 News reported in October law...
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
More jobs in Covington | Gov. Kemp announces new electric vertical aircraft manufacturing facility
COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday the addition of a new aircraft manufacturing facility coming to Georgia. Archer Aviation will create over 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years, according to the governor. The aerospace company which is based in Santa Clara, California currently...
Athens man awaits sentencing after cryptocurrency seizure
The US Justice Department says the man who pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $3.2 billion cryptocurrency seizure is from Athens: 32 year-old James Zhong will be sentenced in February. From the US Justice Dept…. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,...
