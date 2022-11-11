ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Championship Game: Opening line set for Georgia vs. LSU showdown

The SEC Championship Game matchup was set on Saturday. Georgia will take on LSU, a rematch of the 2019 title game, on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. While there are still regular-season games left to be played, sportsbooks are already setting odds for the SEC Championship. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Georgia as a 15.5-point favorite over LSU.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date

ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba‍, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia Bulldogs win 2022 SEC East division

The Georgia Bulldogs have won the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division for the 5th time in the last 6 years. Georgia defeated Mississippi State Saturday night 45-19 in Starkville to win the division, as the Bulldogs remain undefeated and improved to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in SEC play. Earlier Saturday,...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt

Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
STARKVILLE, MS
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
MONROE, GA
allamericanatlas.com

21 Things to Do in Atlanta Alone

Looking for interesting things to do in Atlanta alone?. Whether you’re intrigued by history, nature, art, or… puppets, soda, or creepy doll heads?. Er… whatever it is that piques your interest, this list will ensure that you find plenty of activities to help you have the best time on your solo trip to Atlanta!
ATLANTA, GA
canesathletics.com

Competition Cheer finishes as the GHSA 5A State Runner-Up

The Cartersville High School Competition Cheer team finished their season as the GHSA 5A State Runner-Up. We could not be more proud of our girls and their Saturday routine. It was absolute perfection. To recap the season, the Canes had an undefeated regular season, were the Region 7 AAAAA champions, and 5A State Runner-Up. It was a season to be so proud of and remember forever!
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WGAU

Nicole’s remnants soak Athens, northeast Georgia

The stretch of Creek Hollow Run between New High Shoals Road to Echo Trail in Oconee County was closed through the late night and into the overnight hours after gusty winds knocked a tree onto a power line, causing some power outages in parts of Oconee County. The winds are from the weather system that is bringing rain and high winds to northeast Georgia this morning, the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole, the Category One storm that made a landfall on the east coast of Florida two days ago.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens man awaits sentencing after cryptocurrency seizure

The US Justice Department says the man who pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $3.2 billion cryptocurrency seizure is from Athens: 32 year-old James Zhong will be sentenced in February. From the US Justice Dept…. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy