Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe puts the joy in holiday baking
(WFRV) – It is time for holiday baking. Whether you are looking for Thanksgiving pies and rolls, or holiday cutouts and all the decorations, you will find an incredible selection at the Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe. The owner curates a selection of baking mixes, frozen pastries, sprinkles, and DIY kits...
wearegreenbay.com
Donations, volunteers needed for annual holiday giving drive
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – They are things that most of us take for granted every day. But some simple things, like shampoo, or even a toothbrush, can cost too much. “Those who are impacted by this really need our help as a community,” said Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, Executive Director of Compassionate Home Health Care Inc.
wearegreenbay.com
Chapel Hart coming to Green Bay in March of 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An American country music group from Mississippi is coming to Green Bay to perform in early 2023 at the Meyer Theatre. Apart of their Glory Days Tour, Chapel Hart will be at the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go all the way up to $125 for a VIP experience.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Area Community Pantry ensuring everyone has a Thanksgiving feast
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving approaching quickly, some of the less fortunate families were expecting to go without a turkey. However, thanks to Feeding America and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, turkeys were given out at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday, ensuring families will have a Thanksgiving feast.
wearegreenbay.com
Help build out the Community Clothes Closet in Menasha and support the community
(WFRV) – It’s an event that teaches kids the importance of a healthy bedtime routine and the joy of reading before bed. Local 5 Live visited Community Clothes Closet in Menasha with details on ‘Pajamarama’ plus how you help. Details from communityclothescloset.org:. PajamaRama registration is open!
wearegreenbay.com
Discover local talent at the Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl
(WFRV) – The Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl is growing and will feature the works of more than 25 artists this year. The event is a chance to not only see the art but meet the artists. Mark your calendar for November 18-20, 2022. The crawl runs from 10:00 am...
WISN
2-year-old Wisconsin boy needs donor for kidney transplant
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton toddler needs a kidney transplant, and his family is looking for a donor. Two-year-old Arlo Lesatz was born with chronic kidney disease. He has already undergone 12 surgeries and has been on in-home dialysis for more than six months, WBAY-TV reported. Neither of his...
Look: Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Authorities in Wisconsin said they captured a loose horse that ran wild on several roads and even swam across a bay.
New bourbon boutique opens in Downtown Neenah
Grainworks Old and New, a new business in downtown Neenah, opened this past weekend specializing in bourbon barrel decor.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ’Tis the season for ‘Nutcracker’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the time of the year for one of the most famous shows of all. We have five versions of “The Nutcracker” ballet in Northeastern Wisconsin. Each production involves scores and scores of people on stage and behind. Most of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Date for Donald Driver Charity Softball Game announced, tickets go on sale November 17
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Donald Driver’s 2023 Charity Softball Game will be played under the lights, as the game is scheduled to be played at 7:05 p.m. Officials say the game is scheduled for June 4 at 7:05 p.m. The event will help raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation and other local and player charities.
wearegreenbay.com
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We Believe in America’ set in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will continue its season of “We Believe in…” theme concerts at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 3rd St., at St. Norbert College. Info: snc.edu/tickets and avbcommunityband.org. Admission is free, with donations welcome.
wearegreenbay.com
Scoops Ice Cream in Chilton wins major awards
(WFRV) – The votes are in, and Scoops Ice Cream House in Chilton makes some of the best desserts in the nation. At the North American Ice Cream Association Conference in Fort Worth, Texas the team received four awards for their Milk Chocolate, Death by Chocolate, Madagascar Vanilla, and Strawberry.
wearegreenbay.com
Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women: Controlling diabetes through weight loss
(WFRV) – November is National Diabetes Awareness month and today, Dr. Herb Coussons visited Local 5 Live with a program available that helps to control the disease through weight loss. Dr. Coussons gives viewers a closer look at what risks diabetes poses to our health, plus details on how...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire; 2 people displaced, 2 dogs dead
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire near 11th and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 12. Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. According to Sheboygan Fire Department, the first fire units arrived on the scene in two minutes and found smoke coming...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Five arrested and 10+ ejected during Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people attending Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game could not watch the team end its five-game losing streak. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 51 calls for service during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Those 51 calls resulted in five arrests and eleven ejections.
wearegreenbay.com
Village of Bellevue exploding with construction
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The village of Bellevue is going through a growth spurt. The area around Costco is about to explode with new businesses. “The village has been in negotiations with land owners in that area for quite some time,” said the village’s Director of Community Development, Andrew Vissers.
Wisconsin Mansion Houses A Museum Of Beautiful Paper Weights
A child's fascination with paper weights has turned into a Wisconsin museum filled with beautiful examples of the office desk accessory. I never collected anything as a child. Baseball cards didn't do anything for me. I think there was an attempt to collect stamps for about 2 weeks before I realized that was stupid. Maybe it was because I never found anything I was truly passionate about as a kid or maybe I'm missing a gene that other's have to make them want to collect things.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
Comments / 0