Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Related
Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies
Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
cw34.com
'Me and my first mate are homeless:' Boaters forced out of homes at marina
NETTLES ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole is still apparent throughout some areas. Several boardwalks are damaged on the Treasure Coast, and some beaches remain closed. In Jensen beach, an entire community is now being forced out because of damage. After Hurricane Nicole's landfall in North...
How Tequesta is growing: One condominium tower nearly done on beachfront; two more may follow
TEQUESTA — The skyline along Tequesta’s beachfront is changing, and the construction of the 10-story SeaGlass complex near Coral Cove Park is only one part of it. The next changes will occur closer to Cato’s Bridge, where developers are planning to build new luxury condominiums on the site of two older buildings.
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
Sandi Tree to take shape in downtown West Palm Beach
The iconic Sandi Tree will begin taking shape on Monday in downtown West Palm Beach. Sculptors will start carving the 35-foot tree at 9 a.m., and the process is expected to last all week.
nomadlawyer.org
Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers
Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down
Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
cw34.com
Missing woman from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
What's happening with the Nora District? And a $218 million single-family home?!?
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, we had a hurricane last week - an unusual, weird, oddball of a storm 🥱- but what do you know? Real estate news just kept coming because it's South Florida and really, what else is there? 🍕
3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach
Police are investigating three shootings that left two children and an adult injured in West Palm Beach.
cw34.com
Nowhere to go: Number of homeless families rising in Palm Beach County
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — These days everything from the roofs over our heads to the food on the table keep getting more and more expensive. A typical paycheck can’t keep up with how fast prices are rising and a major car repair or sudden medical expense can land you in a tight spot.
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
cw34.com
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after multi-vehicle crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike closed all Southbound lanes on Monday morning. The crash occurred just beyond Exit 75 (Glades Road/SR-808) at 5:42 a.m. and backed up traffic to before Mile Marker 77, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Additionally, emergency vehicles...
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce
An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. The sheriff's office said the shooting is still an active investigation.
WSVN-TV
Family of city employee worried after disappearance near Fort Lauderdale; BSO investigating
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Distraught family members are asking for answers and fearing the worst days after their loved one, a city employee with deep ties to the community, went missing near Fort Lauderdale. The family of Mimose Dulcio told 7News that she last heard from early Friday...
veronews.com
32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)
As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
floridarambler.com
6 top Palm Beach County parks for scenic biking and more
Editor’s Note: Florida is recovering from a double-whammy of two hurricanes in two months causing extensive damage throughout the state, especially coastal areas. Use links in this article to verify conditions at your destination before travel. Read more: Tropical Storm Updates. Palm Beach County parks are an easy way...
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
Comments / 0