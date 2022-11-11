ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football: Top 5 hottest tickets for Week 11

By Nick Shepkowski
 2 days ago
Week 10 wound up being one of the craziest that the 2022 college football season ultimately offers. Three of the nation’s top-six teams fell while plenty of other ranked teams were upset. What will Week 11 have in store?

The slate isn’t as strong as there isn’t a Georgia

matchup to be found. However, plenty of games still feature compelling matchups that will have an impact on who ultimately makes the College Football Playoff and which teams win their respective divisions or conferences.

So which games are the toughest to get into this weekend? There are some obvious guesses but the folks over at Vivid Seats have the numbers on just how expensive tickets are going for. Check out their top-five average ticket prices for Saturday’s college football games below.

5

LSU at Arkansas

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

4

TCU at Texas

 Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY Sports

4th: No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas

Vivid Seats average ticket price: $129

3

Washington at Oregon

3rd: No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon

Vivid Seats average ticket price: $135

2

Notre Dame vs. Navy

 James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore)

Vivid Seats average ticket price: $141

*As expected, despite wearing their road white jerseys, Notre Dame will likely have home-field advantage at M&T Stadium. According to Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast, the Irish will have the crowd advantage, occupying 63% of the crowd.

1

Alabama at Ole Miss

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

