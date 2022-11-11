Read full article on original website
Related
Pre-Game Report: Oscar Tshiebwe IN Against Michigan State
No. 4 Kentucky will take on Michigan State with a full roster tonight inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Superstar center Oscar Tshiebwe is dressed and warming up ahead of the Wildcats' Champions Classic tilt, with all signs pointing towards the reigning National Player of the Year making his season ...
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0