FOX Sports
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
FOX Sports
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Struggles for Jags' Josh Allen continue in loss to Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen’s streak of games without a sack is nearing the longest drought of his NFL career. Once Jacksonville’s top pass rusher and a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft is looking more and more ordinary in 2022. He’s gone six consecutive games without a sack — one shy of his longest skid — and has managed a meager four quarterback hits during that span.
FOX Sports
Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on...
FOX Sports
Was Justin Jefferson's catch better than OBJ's?
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in an all-time great catch during Minnesota’s remarkable 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. It came in a crucial spot, preserving the Vikings' last-ditch effort to put points on the board in a game that appeared all but over early in the fourth.
FOX Sports
How Josh Allen and Bills OC Ken Dorsey can fix stalling offense
Several days before Buffalo's epic overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, reporters spent 15 minutes reminding Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey about his skill players not named Stefon Diggs. Dorsey and Josh Allen had become over-reliant on star receiver Diggs in Buffalo's Week 9 loss to the New...
FOX Sports
Titans' timing for 1st Thursday night game couldn't be worse
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans face their first Thursday night game this season at the worst moment possible. Yes, the Titans (6-3) are coming off a 17-10 win over Denver, their sixth in seven games. They also have 13 players on injured reserve and had to scratch five defensive starters before kickoff.
FOX Sports
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are off to a 3-6 start, good for last in the NFC West. And now, they will be without their top offensive weapon for the foreseeable future. Head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that superstar wideout Cooper Kupp will have ankle surgery...
FOX Sports
With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really...
FOX Sports
Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game
MUNICH (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
FOX Sports
What a Week 10 stunner means for the ascending Vikings and fading Bills
The Bills and Vikings put together the best game of the season in Week 10, with Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell, receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins nabbing a 33-30 overtime victory. The fight was nothing short of ferocious. In the span of two minutes late in regulation, the Bills...
FOX Sports
The varied paths of Trevor Lawrence, Matt Ryan, Davis Mills: AFC South analysis
The start of Trevor Lawrence's NFL career has been filled with highs and lows, stellar plays and head-scratching decisions. Through 27 career games, we've seen flashes of the generational prospect that the Jaguars quarterback was made out to be coming out of Clemson in 2021 — only for miscues to appear just as much, questioning the sky-high expectations placed on him.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings claim top spot; Chiefs, Dolphins rise; Eagles, Bills fall
Now, things can finally get interesting. A shocking upset on Monday night capped another week in what has been an unpredictable season — even by NFL standards. And now that Philadelphia has lost and the 1972 Miami Dolphins can pop their champagne bottles, we can reset and move forward.
FOX Sports
Panthers players push owner Tepper for grass field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A number of Carolina Panthers players are pushing the team’s multibillionaire owner David Tepper to replace the existing artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium with a grass field to help prevent injuries. Wide receiver D.J. Moore said team leaders have spoken to Tepper...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10 top plays: Commanders lead Eagles on MNF
Week 10 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with the Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in action at home, aiming to remain undefeated against their longstanding rival — the Washington Commanders — in a crucial NFC East tilt. Star defensive end Chase Young remains...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick
The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything...
FOX Sports
After game of the year, it's time to treat the Vikings as contenders
Three big statements came bounding out of Buffalo before the Minnesota Vikings even began their latest party plane ride home, all finding widespread initial agreement. The first, and perhaps most obvious, was that the Vikings' nail-biting, head-scratching, thrill-seeking 33-30 victory over the Bills was an instant lock for game of the season.
FOX Sports
Weekend gambling recap; Josh Allen injury causes huge line movement
When you think you’ve seen it all, well, always know there’s something more. Betting on NFL Week 10 odds indeed demonstrated that in a big way. You got your money's worth if you had any of your hard-earned dollars on the Minnesota Vikings-Buffalo Bills showdown. Hopefully, you had...
FOX Sports
Trade by Chiefs GM for Toney already paying big dividends
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Of all the things that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid appreciates about Brett Veach, tops on the list might be this: The general manager is never content, constantly searching for ways to add depth and improve the roster. It's precisely that trait that...
FOX Sports
Eagles' weakness exposed in loss ... will other teams be able to replicate?
The blueprint was obvious. Ron Rivera and his coaching staff saw it as soon as they turned on the film. The way to beat the Philadelphia Eagles was with a relentless ground assault. The holes in their defense jumped right off the screen. And now the Commanders actually did it,...
