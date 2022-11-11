ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

TJ Watt’s return doused with cold water after brutal Minkah Fitzpatrick injury blow for Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is set to receive a massive boost for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints with the return of All-Pro pass rusher TJ Watt, who hasn’t played since the season opener. However, Mike Tomlin’s secondary will also take a devastating hit. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s contest due to appendicitis, per Ian Rapoport:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers

The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy