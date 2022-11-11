Emma Thompson Shared Raw & Heartbreaking Details on Her Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair

Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

Emma Thompson is taking fans back to her early days in Hollywood when she and her ex-husband, Kenneth Branagh, were the toast of the town. While things looked bright and shiny from the outside, their relationship was not so rosy behind the scenes.

After getting married in 1989, she found out her director husband was having an affair with another famous actress: Helena Bonham Carter. Branagh and Carter worked together on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in 1994, and their betrayal led to Thompson filing for divorce. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” she told The New Yorker. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”

Thompson revealed that she felt “half alive” by the devastating discovery. She added, “Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely.” It took meeting actor Greg Wise to help her pick “up the pieces and put them back together.” The couple dated for eight years before walking down the aisle and they now have been happily married for 19 years. And she even threw a bit of slight shade toward Branagh noting, “I’ve learned more from my second marriage just by being married.”

Branagh and Carter stayed together for five years before splitting up and Thompson only has good things to say about the other woman. “Helena and I made our peace years and years ago,” she told the Sunday Times, via People, in 2018. “She’s a wonderful woman.”

