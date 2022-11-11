Read full article on original website
Caledonia Mining connects solar plant to the Blanket gold mine in Zimbabwe
"Recognizing the economic, environmental and logistical challenges of running large-scale diesel generators for extended periods, Caledonia started constructing...
Argonaut Gold reports contractor death at Canadian gold mine
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Argonaut Gold Inc on Tuesday reported the death of a contractor following an "isolated incident" at its Magino Project in northern Ontario. The company is working with authorities to investigate the cause of the accident, and will provide additional information as it learns...
Indonesia to set up $2 bln EV fund with China's CATL, CMB International
JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, is to set up a green electric vehicle (EV) fund of at least $2 billion with China's battery maker CATL and CMB International, the fund's CEO said on Monday. The announcement was made in a live-streamed...
China Gold International reports net income of $23.4M in Q3, notes ‘extremely challenging' market environment
The company's total copper production increased by 12% to 46.9 million pounds (21,254 tonnes) from 41.8 million pounds...
Ivanhoe reports quarterly profit of $24M, says Kamoa-Kakula sold a record 94 ktonnes of copper in Q3
According to a press release, during the third quarter, Kamoa-Kakula sold a record 93,812 tonnes of payable copper...
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake. Gold is money, full stop. It’s not a shiny pet rock, as the crypto crowd might want to believe. And it’s not some antique instrument that no longer serves a purpose in this new digital world. It has been used as money for thousands of years and while paper currencies have all come and gone (mostly to zero), gold has always retained its value.
Gold price moves closer to $1,800 as U.S. Producer Price Index slows more than expected in October
(Kitco News) Gold ticked up after the U.S. Producer Price Index’s (PPI) acceleration cooled more than expected in October, coming in at 8% on an annual basis versus the expected 8.3%. On a monthly basis, the PPI advanced 0.2% last month after September’s 0.2% gain. Core PPI, which strips...
Allkem announces inaugural lithium hydroxide production at its plant in Japan
Allkem has a 75% economic interest in Naraha through a joint venture with Toyota Tsusho Corporation, which manages...
Gold SWOT: Yamana Gold has entered into an arrangement with Pan American and Agnico Eagle
The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 10.46%. Allied Market Research published a report outlining 5.8% compounded growth for global palladium markets through 2031. Barrick Gold reported third quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 versus consensus of $0.11. The beat versus consensus was on lower depreciation, corporate costs, exploration, interest as well as slightly lower copper costs. Cash costs of $891 per ounce were largely in line with consensus of $892 per ounce, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,269 per ounce was slightly below consensus of $1,271 per ounce on lower corporate allocated overheads.
Rich nations stick to coal phase-out as China builds new plants
LONDON/SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase out coal power despite the energy crunch in the wake of the Ukraine war but China's expanding coal fleet risks counteracting the climate impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday. Countries within the...
Gold, silver back off on profit taking by futures traders
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, on some routine profit-taking pressure from the shorter-term futures traders and on a corrective pullback from recent good gains. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high early on today. December gold was last down $5.00 at $1,771.90 and December silver was down $0.568 at $21.545.
Energy Fuels to sell its Alta Mesa uranium project in Texas to enCore for $120M
Energy Fuels said that this transaction is significant for the company, as the cash received is expected to...
Redwood to supply Panasonic with cathode material for battery cell production
"This will be the first time cathode has been produced in North America at Gigafactory scale and used...
No surge of Russian metal into LME warehouses - exchange
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange approved warehouses have not seen a surge of Russian metal after unfounded worries that the bulk of consumers would shun the metal, the LME said. The exchange released new data showing there was no major change in the amounts of Russian metal...
Gold price pulls back as USDX, bond yields rise
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday, on routine downside price corrections following last week’s solid gains. The precious metals are feeling some pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last down $7.20 at $1,762.30 and December silver was down $0.082 at $21.585.
Economic slowdown will hit lower-income Canadians hardest, BoC's Macklem says
OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lower-income Canadians will be disproportionately affected by the slowdown in economic activity that is needed to ease inflationary pressures, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday. Macklem, in opening remarks to the fourth annual Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance...
Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips
Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
A fundamental shift is driving gold prices closer to $1,800 - MKS' Shiels
(Kitco News) - Gold's new bullish momentum is more than just technical market repricing; the precious metal's ability to hold new critical support levels could indicate a longer-term fundamental shift, according to one market analyst. In a recent note to clients, Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP,...
China's economy loses momentum as COVID curbs hit factories, consumers
BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's economy suffered a broad slowdown in October as factory output grew more slowly than expected and retail sales fell for the first time in five months, underscoring faltering demand at home and abroad. The world's second-largest economy is facing a series of headwinds including...
