Read full article on original website
Related
Pre-Game Report: Oscar Tshiebwe IN Against Michigan State
No. 4 Kentucky will take on Michigan State with a full roster tonight inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Superstar center Oscar Tshiebwe is dressed and warming up ahead of the Wildcats' Champions Classic tilt, with all signs pointing towards the reigning National Player of the Year making his season ...
Kalamazoo Country
Kalamazoo, MI
283
Followers
618
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kalamazoocountry.com
Comments / 0