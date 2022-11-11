Read full article on original website
South Burlington woman collecting gifts for the community
Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station during the regular season. This requirement allows biologists to collect important information from as many deer as possible. Northern Nosh event shares kosher foods and culture. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s Jewish community came together today...
‘People crossing paths’: How Vermonters maintain social connectedness in unequal times
Connections between lower-income and higher-income people can drive economic mobility, new research shows — but those connections are rare. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘People crossing paths’: How Vermonters maintain social connectedness in unequal times.
Vermont Crowns 3 High School Football Champions, Peru Wins NY Sub-Regional
Rutland was once again the host to the Vermont High School Football State Championships. Champlain Valley won their first ever state title in football, holding off the Middlebury Tigers in the closing seconds of the game, 24-19. In division 2, Mount Anthony knocked off number 1 seed, Bellows Falls in double overtime, to claim the […]
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
Pop-Up Toy Store Coming to Burlington's Church Street in December
Over the summer, Maura Donnelly was hanging out in downtown Burlington with her 11-year-old son when she noticed that something was missing: a toy store. Donnelly owns Simon Says, a general store for kids and families in Bristol that carries all kinds of essentials, from toys and taggy blankets to jigsaw puzzles and unicorn beauty backpacks.
This is Our Home: Swanton, Vermont
SWANTON, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the town and village of Swanton, Vermont — two separate governmental entities. Town Administrator Brian Savage is born and raised in Swanton and spent nearly 30 years volunteering with the Swanton Fire Department. Though he's nearing the end of his...
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The patio is really what runs this business,” said Orlando’s Bar owner, Brandon Mossman. Mossman says outdoor entertainment wasn’t originally the plan when Covid crept in, things changed. “We just went for it because that was the only option we had to...
What to Do: Sunday, November 13
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. VFW Post 808 in Claremont, N.H. is hosting a Veterans Day Weekend Breakfast this morning. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., veterans eat free; all others can pay $5 for eggs, omelets, hash browns, coffee, and more. Show your support year-round and show up for our region’s vets.
‘We’re all in this together:’ ABC Academy in Milton expands from 77 to 107 children, new slots open for summer 2023
In response to the area’s consistent need for child care, ABC Academy has announced it is adding 30 more spots to its pre-school/daycare program. Going from 77 students to 107 students this coming summer, ABC Academy will be growing into every suite in their building on Route 7 in Milton.
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Cathedral Square, a 45-year-old nonprofit, is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students
Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
Officials caution hikers to plan ahead after college students get stuck on Mt. Mansfield
UNDERHILL, Vt. — Two college students are safe after they got stuck on Mount Mansfield on Friday night. Authorities said the two hikers, who were not named, were able to climb up the mountain, but forgot to take weather and daylight saving time into consideration. The two became stranded after it began to rain.
Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative
Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday.
Church Street Marketplace looking for next Christmas tree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you have a Colorado Blue Spruce in your yard in the greater Burlington area? Are you willing to let it go to see it lit up on Church Street?. The Church Street Marketplace is on the hunt for its Christmas tree for this holiday season. The city says it has been unusually hard to find a tree this year and they need to cut it down November 18th.
South Burlington City Council approves design for pedestrian bridge over I-89
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington City Council has approved the final design for a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89. The $14.5 million crossing project has been in the works for several years now. It will create a pedestrian and cyclist access bridge over I-89, connecting pathways from...
Crumbl Cookies to open first Vermont location
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new bakery selling a rotating menu of fresh-baked cookies is set to open in Williston soon. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. A date for the opening was not apparent...
Smuggler's Notch Road officially closed for the season
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Smuggler's Notch is now officially closed for the 2022-2023 winter season, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. V-Trans said crews have closed the narrow mountain road with gates on either side of Mt. Mansfield. Digital signs will also alert drivers that the roadway is closed...
Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake
CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - As snow looms in the forecast, residents in the town of Chelsea want to know -- who will be plowing their roads?. The selectboard asked the town foreman to reel in spending and sent a letter of possible termination, but instead, the foreman quit. According to...
