ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

South Burlington woman collecting gifts for the community

Hunters are required to report deer in person at a big game reporting station during the regular season. This requirement allows biologists to collect important information from as many deer as possible. Northern Nosh event shares kosher foods and culture. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s Jewish community came together today...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Pop-Up Toy Store Coming to Burlington's Church Street in December

Over the summer, Maura Donnelly was hanging out in downtown Burlington with her 11-year-old son when she noticed that something was missing: a toy store. Donnelly owns Simon Says, a general store for kids and families in Bristol that carries all kinds of essentials, from toys and taggy blankets to jigsaw puzzles and unicorn beauty backpacks.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Swanton, Vermont

SWANTON, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the town and village of Swanton, Vermont — two separate governmental entities. Town Administrator Brian Savage is born and raised in Swanton and spent nearly 30 years volunteering with the Swanton Fire Department. Though he's nearing the end of his...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “The patio is really what runs this business,” said Orlando’s Bar owner, Brandon Mossman. Mossman says outdoor entertainment wasn’t originally the plan when Covid crept in, things changed. “We just went for it because that was the only option we had to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Sunday, November 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. VFW Post 808 in Claremont, N.H. is hosting a Veterans Day Weekend Breakfast this morning. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., veterans eat free; all others can pay $5 for eggs, omelets, hash browns, coffee, and more. Show your support year-round and show up for our region’s vets.
BURLINGTON, VT
Time Out New York

I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.

When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Cathedral Square, a 45-year-old nonprofit, is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
SOUTH HERO, VT
VTDigger

In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students

Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
RANDOLPH, VT
mynbc5.com

Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Church Street Marketplace looking for next Christmas tree

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you have a Colorado Blue Spruce in your yard in the greater Burlington area? Are you willing to let it go to see it lit up on Church Street?. The Church Street Marketplace is on the hunt for its Christmas tree for this holiday season. The city says it has been unusually hard to find a tree this year and they need to cut it down November 18th.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Crumbl Cookies to open first Vermont location

WILLISTON, Vt. — A new bakery selling a rotating menu of fresh-baked cookies is set to open in Williston soon. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. A date for the opening was not apparent...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Smuggler's Notch Road officially closed for the season

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Smuggler's Notch is now officially closed for the 2022-2023 winter season, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. V-Trans said crews have closed the narrow mountain road with gates on either side of Mt. Mansfield. Digital signs will also alert drivers that the roadway is closed...
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - As snow looms in the forecast, residents in the town of Chelsea want to know -- who will be plowing their roads?. The selectboard asked the town foreman to reel in spending and sent a letter of possible termination, but instead, the foreman quit. According to...
CHELSEA, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy