Fairfield Sun Times
The Mysterious Death of Meriwether Lewis
Hohenwald, TN - His is a name all too familiar to Montanans, to all Americans, in fact: Meriwether Lewis. NonStop Local's Angela Marshall received an email from a 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast listener, wanting her to look his "mysterious" death. Today, it's the focus of our newest "Montana Murder Mystery."
Housing, budget surplus, the judiciary to be among ‘hot topics’ in Montana Legislature
The interior of the Montana state capitol in Helena, which was completed in 1899, 10 years after the state was admitted to the union. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan.) Housing. Mental health. The “partisan judiciary.” Property taxes. “Those will be the hot topics you hear...
Midterms Reveal Trouble for GOP in PA's Suburbs
This past week, Pennsylvania voters once again defied prognostications, rejected the status quo, and exhibited how demography has realigned the state’s politics. An unpopular Democratic president (born and initially raised in the region that delivered Donald Trump’s 2016 statewide victory), surging voter registration numbers for Republicans, and economic disaffection failed to deliver a red wave. On-the-ground, anti-Democratic sentiment in working-class, once reliably blue regions like northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t translate into electoral destiny for the GOP.
Vanderbilt Medical experts: Climate change affects health
An increase in auto-inflammatory diseases, skin conditions and even cancer may result from creeping global climate change, healthcare professionals said during a Monday seminar hosted by Vanderbilt University Medical Center as part of a series on health equity. “I think it’s important to take a step back and just acknowledge...
Clarifications shared on new mountain lion regulations after significant changes were made
HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is clarifying new mountain lion regulations after significant changes in the lion season structures were made. Earlier in the year, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved changes to mountain lion structures. This season, three types of licenses are offered: a...
