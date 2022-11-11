ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeana, OH

KAGS

Caldwell man, Ohio woman arrested in September double homicide case

BRYAN, Texas — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a double homicide case that took place in early September, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department on Monday, Nov. 14. Thirty-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom of Caldwell, Texas and 42-year-old Ruth Ann Benavides...
BRYAN, TX
Fox 19

2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence at...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
Fox 19

Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a bar fight occurred at The Banks Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened inside the parking garage on East Second Street around 2:30 a.m. One other person was pistol-whipped and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday

CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with unknown conditions. Police have not stated if...
CINCINNATI, OH
cleveland19.com

$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris, Jr. during a brief hearing...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery

HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
HOUSTON, OH
