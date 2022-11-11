Read full article on original website
Fox 19
New jobs for Fairfield Twp police officers who quit after not shooting armed suspect
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers who recently resigned after not firing at an armed homicide suspect have new jobs in law enforcement. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW he hired Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett as correction officers for the jail, which the sheriff’s office operates.
Fox 19
Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head back on job
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant who was fired after he was indicted for kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head is back on the job. A misdemeanor assault charge against Jesse Franklin was dropped in August 2021 by city prosecutors who couldn’t find a use of force expert to testify against him, according to his attorney.
Fox 19
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager miraculously walked away from a crash at a Milford church where his SUV flew over a priest’s car. Braden Varner, 17, was the driver around 9 a.m. on the first Sunday in October. His SUV crossed a yard, smashed into a concrete picnic table and then went airborne over Father Jon Bok’s car.
Fox 19
Heart attack claims life of Good Samaritan who found dying teen in Anderson
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead from a heart attack he suffered after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found wounded on the side of the road Monday morning, according to the family members. The boy, a 15-year-old Anderson High School sophomore named Eli Jones,...
Caldwell man, Ohio woman arrested in September double homicide case
BRYAN, Texas — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a double homicide case that took place in early September, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department on Monday, Nov. 14. Thirty-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom of Caldwell, Texas and 42-year-old Ruth Ann Benavides...
Fox 19
2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence at...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged with assault after stabbing victim with steak knife during argument
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged after stabbing another person with a steak knife. According to court documents, Zechariah Harden, 25, stabbed another person multiple times in the abdomen and side with a steak knife during an argument. Officials say the victim suffered "serious physical harm,"...
Fox 19
15-year-old pedestrian killed in Anderson Twp hit and run, sheriff says
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just before 1 a.m. near Eight Mile Road, sheriff’s officials say. The teen was taken via ambulance to Mercy...
1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
Fox 19
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
Fox 19
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a bar fight occurred at The Banks Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened inside the parking garage on East Second Street around 2:30 a.m. One other person was pistol-whipped and...
WLWT 5
Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday
CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy...
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with unknown conditions. Police have not stated if...
Nine indicted by Brown County grand jury
Nine individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 3 Richard Scott Breeze, 34, of Ham
cleveland19.com
$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris, Jr. during a brief hearing...
Police arrest 27-year-old for 2015 cold case murder in College Hill
Police arrested Markel Love, 27, for the shooting death of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson. According to police, Lampson was shot during a robbery.
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery
HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
Man suffering from 'life-threatening' injuries after shooting in Avondale
Police responded to the 600 block of Gholson Avenue in Avondale on Saturday night for a shooting. Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries.
