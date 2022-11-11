Read full article on original website
Wyoming Wolf Captured On Video With Powerful Scary Howl
There are sounds that will instantly send chills up your spine and make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. The wind through the trees, a creaking door or floorboard, rattling of chains in the dark. the growl of an animal in the dark and the howl of a large wolf.
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the ‘Most Obese States in America’
Wyoming has landed considerably low on a study with some not-so-flattering numbers. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2022’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America, and the Cowboy State ranked near the bottom of the list. As matter of fact, Wyoming ranked 39th overall.
Luke Bryan Shows Off His Love Of Wyoming Fishing In Video
Over the years country music stars have made their way to Wyoming to enjoy the hunting and fishing that the Cowboy State has to offer. This year alone we've seen Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser's Band and Luke Bryan have been fishing and hunting here. Luke Bryan will sneak...
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
Get Free Wyoming Beer With The 2023 Reel Craft Pass
Wyoming is one of only 8 states participating in the 2023 Reel Craft Pass. 2022 was my first year of using the pass and it turned out to be a great year traveling across the state checking out the great beer options. I did a lot of traveling this year and was inspired on some of the trips, by where the Reel Craft Pass was accepted.
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing
Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
Wyoming Ranks in the Top 10 for ‘Most Charitable States’
There is one thing that Wyoming is known for, and that's how much we take care of our own. Every year, the Equality State ranks near the top of the list for being the most charitable. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Most Charitable States...
Governor Gordon Names Drew Perkins New Chief Of Staff, Following Buck McVeigh’s Retirement
Governor Gordon has announced that Drew Perkins (no relation to this writer) will replace Buck McVeigh as the Governor's Chief of Staff, following McVeigh's retirement. That news came via a press release from the Governor's office, which announced the change in leadership. According to the release, McVeigh served as the...
Election Results – Wyoming Governor
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, with all counties reporting in, Mark Gordon will be Wyoming's next Governor.
Do You Have a Winter Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle?
Do you have a winter emergency kit for your vehicle?. Citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Forbes named Wyoming the fourth most deadly cold-weather state in 2019, trailing only Alaska, Montana and New Mexico. Wyoming meteorologist Jim Woodmencey told the Jackson Hole Daily that hypothermia is...
That’s It, We All Need A Toy Train Snow Plow
YEAH - it's a toy train snow plow and it actually works. So you have to figure this guy waits around all year for just the right snow so he can do this. Then his wife and kids have to put up with him getting all GIDDY when some white stuff finally does come down.
Hageman faces Grey Bull for US House after beating Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming’s next U.S. representative is getting less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it’s still on. Hageman is now running against Democrat and Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull. Grey Bull was also the Democratic nominee for U.S. House in 2020. She lost to Cheney by a 44-point margin that year, even wider than the 37-point margin by which Hageman beat Cheney. A Cheyenne agriculture and natural resources attorney, Hageman leans on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community. Grey Bull says if she's elected, she will “reach across the aisle to do what's right."
Tips To Help You Shoot Better When Wyoming Bird Hunting
If you love to hunt and fish, you live in a great state. The options are limitless, don't believe me check out the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's seasons list. Deer, elk, moose, antelope, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, rabbit, squirrel, grouse, pheasant, turkey, ducks and goose hunting are all happen during the fall. Throw in fishing and Wyoming is an outdoorsman or outdoorswoman's dream.
Ever Wondered What Wyoming Cowboys Really Ate On The Trail?
The life of a cowboy isn't an easy life. It's hard work, long hours and you're never what you're going to get into. When you watch cowboys on tv or in the movies, Hollywood has a tendency to dramatize the lifestyle a little....I know, wild right?. If you've read books,...
Wyoming: What to expect on election night
Republicans are set to extend their dominance of ever-redder Wyoming with little resistance. Attorney Harriet Hageman beat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the highly publicized GOP primary and now faces the same Democrat who lost to Cheney by a wide margin in 2020. Gov. Mark Gordon seeks a second term against a Democrat who has not held major office. Election denier and Republican state Rep. Chuck Gray is unopposed for secretary of state. State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier are unopposed for second terms.
GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race. This time, Cheney is backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.
Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
