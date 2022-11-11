ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

107.9 Jack FM

How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?

If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Get Free Wyoming Beer With The 2023 Reel Craft Pass

Wyoming is one of only 8 states participating in the 2023 Reel Craft Pass. 2022 was my first year of using the pass and it turned out to be a great year traveling across the state checking out the great beer options. I did a lot of traveling this year and was inspired on some of the trips, by where the Reel Craft Pass was accepted.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing

Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Do You Have a Winter Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle?

Do you have a winter emergency kit for your vehicle?. Citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Forbes named Wyoming the fourth most deadly cold-weather state in 2019, trailing only Alaska, Montana and New Mexico. Wyoming meteorologist Jim Woodmencey told the Jackson Hole Daily that hypothermia is...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

That’s It, We All Need A Toy Train Snow Plow

YEAH - it's a toy train snow plow and it actually works. So you have to figure this guy waits around all year for just the right snow so he can do this. Then his wife and kids have to put up with him getting all GIDDY when some white stuff finally does come down.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Hageman faces Grey Bull for US House after beating Cheney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming’s next U.S. representative is getting less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it’s still on. Hageman is now running against Democrat and Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull. Grey Bull was also the Democratic nominee for U.S. House in 2020. She lost to Cheney by a 44-point margin that year, even wider than the 37-point margin by which Hageman beat Cheney. A Cheyenne agriculture and natural resources attorney, Hageman leans on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community. Grey Bull says if she's elected, she will “reach across the aisle to do what's right."
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Tips To Help You Shoot Better When Wyoming Bird Hunting

If you love to hunt and fish, you live in a great state. The options are limitless, don't believe me check out the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's seasons list. Deer, elk, moose, antelope, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, rabbit, squirrel, grouse, pheasant, turkey, ducks and goose hunting are all happen during the fall. Throw in fishing and Wyoming is an outdoorsman or outdoorswoman's dream.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming: What to expect on election night

Republicans are set to extend their dominance of ever-redder Wyoming with little resistance. Attorney Harriet Hageman beat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the highly publicized GOP primary and now faces the same Democrat who lost to Cheney by a wide margin in 2020. Gov. Mark Gordon seeks a second term against a Democrat who has not held major office. Election denier and Republican state Rep. Chuck Gray is unopposed for secretary of state. State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier are unopposed for second terms.
WYOMING STATE
