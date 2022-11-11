CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming’s next U.S. representative is getting less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it’s still on. Hageman is now running against Democrat and Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull. Grey Bull was also the Democratic nominee for U.S. House in 2020. She lost to Cheney by a 44-point margin that year, even wider than the 37-point margin by which Hageman beat Cheney. A Cheyenne agriculture and natural resources attorney, Hageman leans on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community. Grey Bull says if she's elected, she will “reach across the aisle to do what's right."

WYOMING STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO