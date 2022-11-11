Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Related
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
Woman plunges to her death from RFK Bridge: NYPD
A woman believed to be in her 30s plunged to her death from the RFK Bridge overnight Tuesday, according to police.
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
Ready for riders: protected bike lane from Jersey City to Hoboken
A bike path connecting Jersey City and Hoboken is now fully protected as part of the cities' goal to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries, according to officials. The bikeway that connects 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway in Hoboken comes with a traffic separator curb and flexible posts. The green pathway's "Endurablend" surface is meant to provide high visibility and traction.
‘Upskirting’ photos taken by Red Bank, NJ man at local ShopRite, cops say
A Red Bank man has been charged after taking inappropriate photos of at least two women in a local supermarket, and then fleeing from police when they tried to arrest him, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday. On Oct. 20, according to officials, a man later identified as...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself...
Family: Brother with Asperger's punched for wearing mask at L.I. bar
MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- A pharmacy technician who attended a live music performance at a Long Island bar says he was sucker punched for wearing a mask, and his sister, who was also wearing a mask, says she was harassed.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday, the family is offering a reward to track down the man responsible.Justin and Melody are 25-year-old twins -- we're not sharing their last name -- say they were hurt physically and emotionally.The only ones wearing masks Thursday for live music at Prohibition Bar in Massapequa Park, Justin, who has Asperger's syndrome, said they received glaring...
I Need To See More Action Like The One Taken At ShopRite In Toms River, NJ
I went to the ShopRite on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River after work yesterday and man, are people in a bad mood with the colder temperatures and earlier bed times. But I witnessed something that plucked at my heartstrings while at the checkout counter. Take notes, people. Everyone was waiting...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Fulfill Foodbank To Hand Out One Thousand Free Turkey Dinners In Toms River, NJ
Thanksgiving is nine days away, and it really is a time to be thankful. Being thankful may mean different things to different people; for some, it may mean being with family while for others it may mean taking time to reflect. Personally, this last year was incredibly taxing but has...
Founder of fascist gang Proud Boys gets NYC comedy tour stop canceled for 2nd time, tries 3rd attempt on LI
A stop on a comedy tour organized by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, was canceled on Thursday night after the mayor of Rutherford warned of potential violence.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold
A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
Mangia! You Pick the Best Margherita Pizza in Ocean County (POLL)
There are many different kinds of pizza pies. Sicilian, Brooklyn, Grand Ma's, Deep Dish, Margherita, White, etc. One of my favorite pies is the "Margherita" we love this pie at home and often will order it. According to google "Pizza Margherita (pronounced mahr-geh-ree-tah) is basically a Neapolitan pizza, typically made...
New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Suffers 'Serious' Burns In Car Fire, Report Says
Legendary late-night TV host Jay Leno is hospitalized after suffering serious burns to his face, TMZ reports. The 72-year-old comic was injured Sunday, Nov. 13, inside the Los Angeles garage where he stores his multi-million-dollar collection of cars and motorcycles, the outlet reports. One of the cars erupted into flames,...
Toms River, NJ Is Amazing But Would Be Even Better If One Of These Opened Up
If you're looking to start a new business in Toms River, I think I may have an idea for you. I've been searching high and low for months for one of these and as far as I can tell, through my hours of research, it looks like there aren't any of these in Toms River.
Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley
Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
Rally held in support of Bronx restaurant that received racist letters
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the people turning out in support of 'Seafood Kingz.'
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1