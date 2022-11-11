MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- A pharmacy technician who attended a live music performance at a Long Island bar says he was sucker punched for wearing a mask, and his sister, who was also wearing a mask, says she was harassed.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday, the family is offering a reward to track down the man responsible.Justin and Melody are 25-year-old twins -- we're not sharing their last name -- say they were hurt physically and emotionally.The only ones wearing masks Thursday for live music at Prohibition Bar in Massapequa Park, Justin, who has Asperger's syndrome, said they received glaring...

