Rutherford, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Ready for riders: protected bike lane from Jersey City to Hoboken

A bike path connecting Jersey City and Hoboken is now fully protected as part of the cities' goal to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries, according to officials. The bikeway that connects 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway in Hoboken comes with a traffic separator curb and flexible posts. The green pathway's "Endurablend" surface is meant to provide high visibility and traction.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Family: Brother with Asperger's punched for wearing mask at L.I. bar

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- A pharmacy technician who attended a live music performance at a Long Island bar says he was sucker punched for wearing a mask, and his sister, who was also wearing a mask, says she was harassed.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday, the family is offering a reward to track down the man responsible.Justin and Melody are 25-year-old twins -- we're not sharing their last name -- say they were hurt physically and emotionally.The only ones wearing masks Thursday for live music at Prohibition Bar in Massapequa Park, Justin, who has Asperger's syndrome, said they received glaring...
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold

A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Toms River, NJ
