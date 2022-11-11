ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Chronicle

COP27: American Advocates Grapple With the U.S.'s Climate Impact

From afflicted to afflicter: "I am part of the problem here" As the world’s eyes turn to Egypt for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), Austin-based Texas Impact/Texas Interfaith Power & Light is sending to the Chronicle daily dispatches from the conference. It can be jarring for American...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Other Worlds Says Sorry About the Demon

Sci fi film fest announces final lineup for final outing. It was with sadness that we announced that Other Worlds - the Austin-born celebration of science fiction and horror movies - is ending after nine years. But it's going out with a bang, and the US premiere of the latest from an Austin favorite.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Seismic Dance Event Shows More Than a Market for House and Techno in Texas

To microdose local producers RealMusic Events’ three-day rager of an electronic music festival, Seismic Dance Event, one could simply live near the grounds of their co-presenting far East Austin home base, the Concourse Project. In terms of international dance establishments, the club looms as the most red-light-drenched, concrete cavern...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Fire Damage at Parish Music Venue Pauses Concerts Into December

Heads up to ticket holders for shows at the revamped Parish (formerly the North Door) through the middle of December: your concert has been moved, rescheduled, or canceled. An electrical fire early on the morning of Oct. 25 caused substantial smoke and water damage to the downtown music venue, destroying the on-site kitchen and putting a pause on events just six months after opening. Thus far, concerts previously scheduled for Parish have been moved to other local venues including Empire, Far Out Lounge, the Ballroom at Spider House, and the new Feels So Good screen printing facility/record shop.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy