Heads up to ticket holders for shows at the revamped Parish (formerly the North Door) through the middle of December: your concert has been moved, rescheduled, or canceled. An electrical fire early on the morning of Oct. 25 caused substantial smoke and water damage to the downtown music venue, destroying the on-site kitchen and putting a pause on events just six months after opening. Thus far, concerts previously scheduled for Parish have been moved to other local venues including Empire, Far Out Lounge, the Ballroom at Spider House, and the new Feels So Good screen printing facility/record shop.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO