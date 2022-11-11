Read full article on original website
Eddie Redmayne Enters the ‘Fabulous World of Dior’ in Shirt-free Oblique Suit for Harrods’ Holiday Takeover
Eddie Redmayne attended Dior’s dinner at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London to celebrate the opening of “The Fabulous World of Dior” at Harrods. To help Dior ring in their new department store collaboration, Redmayne wore a black wool notch lapel oblique suit, black leather loafers and a leaf brooch all from Dior. The actor wore no shirt underneath, leaving the focus on the suit.
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Kim Kardashian Embraces Red Carpet Futurism in Sculpted Couture Balenciaga Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala
Kim Kardashian attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 in dramatic ensemble. For the gala, Kardashian looked to Balenciaga, wearing a fitted black gown from the fashion house’s fall 2022 couture collection. The silhouette included shoulder pads, a...
A Brief History of Valentino
With nearly six decades at the top of the fashion industry, Valentino remains one of the most recognizable brands in the world. A consistent staple in film and on the red carpet, its become synonymous with high fashion and has been since its early days. Valentino's namesake is not just...
Nina Dobrev Wears Floral Warp-print Dior Dress With Shaun White at Guggenheim International Gala
Nina Dobrev arrived arm-in-arm with her boyfriend, Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, at the Guggenheim International Gala on Nov. 9 in New York wearing a Christian Dior open-slit dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The fundraising event, presented by Dior, was held at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Dobrev opted for a warp-print dress with ruched detailing above the bodice. The white and brown floral prints fell through the fawn skirt’s silhouette with an open-slit accent...
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
London’s V&A Museum Acquires Tea, Coffee Set Owned by Karl Lagerfeld
LONDON — The Victoria & Albert museum is adding a dash of Karl Lagerfeld panache to its Wedgwood Collection with the purchase of a rare, Art Deco tea and coffee set that was previously owned by the designer. The Campanula tea and coffee set was designed by Paul Follot for Wedgwood and acquired from the estate of the designer, a knowledgeable and voracious collector, who died in 2019.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The museum, which also purchased the accompanying set of Follot’s design drawings, said no...
Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Purple Sequin Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at the American Ballet Theater Gala
Nicky Hilton attended the American Ballet Theater Gala at the David Koch Theater in New York City last night. The fashion designer was dressed in an eye-catching ensemble consisting of a glimmering gown and sparkling footwear to match. The French Sole collaborator wore a bright purple Veronique sequin dress. The ensemble was form-fitting and sported feather trim in a lighter lavender shade on the long sleeves. Hilton wore her blond hair up, leaving pieces out in the front to frame her face, and accessorized simply with purple gemstone studs, giving her dress a chance to shine. On her feet, the socialite opted...
Louis Vuitton Celebrates 20 Years of Tambour Watches in New Book
MARKING TIME: To mark the 20th anniversary of Louis Vuitton’s entry into watchmaking, a coffee-table book titled “Louis Vuitton Tambour” will be published on Nov. 25. Written by veteran French journalist and author Fabienne Reybaud, a former watches and jewelry editor of Le Figaro, the 265-page volume retraces the ideals and process that led to the launch of the Tambour GMT Automatic watch in 2002 as well as the preeminence of its Switzerland-based La Fabrique du Temps atelier.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's...
PANGAIA reveals permanent spot in London’s Selfridges
PANGAIA, the science-meets-fashion brand, announces the opening of a permanent concession at the iconic department store Selfridges following last year's pop-up. Launched on 11 November, the expansion exemplifies the brand’s rapidly growing presence in London, after the success of its first experimental pop-up just last year. The brand is committed to having a presence in key retail locations following the opening of its first permanent concession in September at Galeries Lafayette Champs Elysées, Paris.
Juicy Couture Collaborates With Stoney Clover Lane for Nostalgic Accessories
For Juicy Couture fans who miss the label’s blingy style from the early 2000s, there is hope. Stoney Clover Lane, known for its array of travel and lifestyle purses, backpacks, weekend bags, organizers and totes, has partnered with the famous maker of velour sweatsuits to create a collection of Juicy Couture accessories that tap into that Y2K vibe.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Stoney Clover Lane was started in 2009 when sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer were still teenagers hand-making bracelets in...
In Pictures: Ksubi opens first UK store in London's Soho
Covetable streetwear brand Ksubi opened the doors to its first-ever stand-alone store in the UK on Saturday in collaboration with distributive artist Slawn. To celebrate the opening of the brick-and-mortar store located at 10 Carnaby Street, the Australian brand will launch a limited-edition collection that was created in collaboration with London-based artist Slawn, which is a testament to the brand’s commitment to champion independent creatives.
Estee Lauder to buy designer brand Tom Ford
Luxury cosmetics firm Estee Lauder will buy designer fashion house Tom Ford in a deal worth $2.8bn (£2.4bn), the company has announced. The deal would be Estee Lauder's biggest acquisition to date. The US beauty firm already licenses Tom Ford fragrances and cosmetics, and beat off competition from Gucci...
Louis Vuitton heir loses 'millions,' prototype luxury bags in Paris burglary
Burglars made off with "millions" worth of luxury goods, including prototype designer handbags, after a break-in Sunday at the Paris home Benoit-Louis Vuitton.
Twiggy Gets the Documentary Treatment and Diane Von Furstenberg Hosts Wellness Day
Documenting Twiggy: From the runway to the big screen. Twiggy, the Swinging ’60s supermodel, is the muse behind Sadie Frost’s next feature documentary, “Twiggy.”More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsArtists Send Messages With Customized Lady Dior Handbags Production on the film has started with Studio Soho, part of the Film Soho group. The film is set to be released theatrically in the U.K. and Ireland in 2023 with Terry Newman, author of “Harry Styles: and the Clothes He Wear,” and “Legendary Authors and the Clothes They Wore,” on board as writer, researcher and interviewee, along...
Maude Apatow Dips Her Toes in Schiaparelli’s Gilded Couture Heels With Strapless Floral Dress for Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards
Maude Apatow attended Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday, wearing a little black dress. In honor of the ceremony, celebrating the achievements of women in entertainment, Apatow wore a strapless floral-print black dress that hit above her ankles from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 collection.
Sander Lak on the Colourful Legacy of Sies Marjan
The first thing I ask Sander Lak on Zoom is what colour his sweater is. Fuchsia? Magenta? “I would call this, like, Pepto-Bismol pink,” he says of the turtleneck with a sky-high collar cradling his head. “Sies Marjan; an archival piece.” The New York-based brand that Lak founded shuttered in 2020 after only five years, but it left an outsized impact on fashion.
MSCHF Debuts ‘Made in Italy’ Handbag
MSCHF is continuing its disruptive nature with the launch of a new category: handbags. The streetwear brand and art collective on Tuesday will release its first handbag, called “Made in Italy.” The handbag, in black and brown leather, is meant to poke fun at the global supply chain, according to MSCHF chief creative officers Kevin Wiesner and Lukas Bentel, who instead of making the bag in the country of Italy, looked to the small town of Italy, Texas, for the product. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRed Carpet...
