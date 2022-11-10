Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
uthsc.edu
UTHSC Alumna Honored for Surviving Cancer, Dedicating Life to Service
From serving in the military, to receiving a doctorate after having two careers, raising a child as a single mother, beating breast cancer, and dedicating her life to helping others, Rosie Ann Riley, PharmD, embodies courage. An alumna of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Pharmacy, Dr....
WBIR
Madisonville community honors Chelsie Walker
The Madisonville community is gathering to honor the life of Chelsie Walker. They are holding a candlelight vigil to remember her.
actionnews5.com
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
actionnews5.com
Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
actionnews5.com
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
Community members concerned due to possible pollution in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine being afraid that the air you are breathing is making you and your loved ones sick. That’s the reality for so many families in Memphis. In a FOX13 investigation, we told you stories of neighbors in Boxtown and South Memphis living in a fear of pollution.
Community gathers to honor Chelsie Walker's life, mother speaks on the days looking for her daughter
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — 24-year-old Chelsie Walker went missing around Halloween. About a week later, police found her remains in a remote part of Monroe county. The Madisonville community gathered to honor Walker and help her family. Tracy Smith, Walker's mother gave a heartfelt speech about her journey looking for...
Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.
In North Memphis, milk crates and cardboard boxes sit under a pecan tree that doesn’t bear fruit anymore. Kathy Yancey-Temple is building raised beds for a community garden on her street. On a sunny autumn morning she spends her time buying soil to fill these upcycled planters. She doesn’t trust what’s in the ground. “It’s […] The post Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Former Memphis-area football player among three killed in UVA shooting
Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in the shooting on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. The University of Virginia held a press conference this morning and confirmed the identities of the victims, all three of whom were members of UVA's football team.
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County man saves his sister’s life through bone marrow transplant
Michelle Eramo sat in her hospital bed in San Jose, California at Stanford University Health Center preparing to call her brothers to ask if they would test to determine if they would be matches for a bone marrow transplant she needed to combat her Atypical Aplastic Anemia. Eramo’s condition, also...
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
wknofm.org
TN Politics: Drag Queens, Not Crime, Are Republicans' First Priority
The Midterms did not result in a "red wave" for Republicans hoping to completely take back Congress. But as political analyst Otis Sanford points out, there's no stopping Republican priorities in Tennessee where the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly. After a year touting Democrats' inability to deal...
Memphis woman says years of chemical hair straighteners impacted her health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hair has become a billion-dollar industry. As more products are released, researchers are finding their effects may not be so good for your health. The price of beauty is defined by the beholder. “I lived with the pain so long with the fibroids,” said Tresa Cunningham,...
WBBJ
Man sentenced to 10+ years for 2020 boating crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man has received over 10 years in prison for a 2020 boating crash. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that on Monday, a Matthew Swearengen pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication at the courthouse in Hardin County. The TWRA says...
Owner of Memphis taco truck chain under investigation for mistreatment of employees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of TACOnganas, a popular Taco truck chain in Memphis, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The investigation stems from allegations of employee mistreatment. The Regional Director of Public Affairs for the Department of Labor said that the wage and hour division...
Shooting leaves father of 5 dead, family wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves five children without a father and a family left to grieve. Memphis Police say two weeks ago someone shot 31-year-old Billy Gwin in the parking lot of the Pendleton apartments in south Memphis. Officers say they responded to the shooting shortly after 6p.m. “I just felt […]
UVA shooting victim played high school football in Tennessee
One of the three University of Virginia victims killed in a shooting Sunday night was a former high school football player in Tennessee.
