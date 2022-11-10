ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uthsc.edu

UTHSC Alumna Honored for Surviving Cancer, Dedicating Life to Service

From serving in the military, to receiving a doctorate after having two careers, raising a child as a single mother, beating breast cancer, and dedicating her life to helping others, Rosie Ann Riley, PharmD, embodies courage. An alumna of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Pharmacy, Dr....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
ARLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.

In North Memphis, milk crates and cardboard boxes sit under a pecan tree that doesn’t bear fruit anymore. Kathy Yancey-Temple is building raised beds for a community garden on her street. On a sunny autumn  morning she spends her time buying soil to fill these upcycled planters. She doesn’t trust what’s in the ground.  “It’s […] The post Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.  appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Drag Queens, Not Crime, Are Republicans' First Priority

The Midterms did not result in a "red wave" for Republicans hoping to completely take back Congress. But as political analyst Otis Sanford points out, there's no stopping Republican priorities in Tennessee where the party has a supermajority in the General Assembly. After a year touting Democrats' inability to deal...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Man sentenced to 10+ years for 2020 boating crash

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man has received over 10 years in prison for a 2020 boating crash. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that on Monday, a Matthew Swearengen pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication at the courthouse in Hardin County. The TWRA says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting leaves father of 5 dead, family wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves five children without a father and a family left to grieve. Memphis Police say two weeks ago someone shot 31-year-old Billy Gwin in the parking lot of the Pendleton apartments in south Memphis. Officers say they responded to the shooting shortly after 6p.m. “I just felt […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy