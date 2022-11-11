ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog TE Commit Lawson Luckie Goes Off In 1st Playoff Game

NORCROSS - As you know by now, no assistant coach in the country is recruiting and developing thee tight end position better than Georgia’s Todd Hartley. He’s turned Georgia into “Tight End University” these days and has the best tight end room in the country right now. By a mile.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date

ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba‍, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia Bulldogs win 2022 SEC East division

The Georgia Bulldogs have won the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division for the 5th time in the last 6 years. Georgia defeated Mississippi State Saturday night 45-19 in Starkville to win the division, as the Bulldogs remain undefeated and improved to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in SEC play. Earlier Saturday,...
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
ATHENS, GA
widerightnattylite.com

Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ North Carolina A&T

The Cyclones last took the count on Monday when they brutally beat IUPUI 88-39. Jaren Holmes put up 23 points in only 24 minutes of action and Gabe Kalscheur was second in scoring with 16 points and went four of seven from deep. What was most surprising about Monday’s game was that Caleb Grill got the start over Kalscheur, though it should be noted that Kalscehur played 32 minutes, while Grill played 31.
GREENSBORO, NC
accesswdun.com

Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage

Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GREENSBORO, NC
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
MONROE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Javyn Smith buzzer-beater gives Collins Hill win

WINDER — Javyn Smith’s 3-pointer beat the buzzer for the game-winner Saturday as Collins Hill’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 52-50 win over Gainesville in the North Georgia Showcase. Collins Hill’s Keishawn Hampton led all scorers with 16 points, and Smith finished with 10...
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan drops first-round matchup at Stephens County

TOCCOA — Wesleyan’s football season ended Saturday with a 51-14 first-round loss at Stephens County in Class AAA. Ben Brown threw a touchdown pass to Reed Purcell, and Wes Vail tossed a TD pass to Jamie Tremble for the Wolves’ points.
TOCCOA, GA
WGAU

Athens man awaits sentencing after cryptocurrency seizure

The US Justice Department says the man who pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $3.2 billion cryptocurrency seizure is from Athens: 32 year-old James Zhong will be sentenced in February. From the US Justice Dept…. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,...
ATHENS, GA
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigating fight with weapon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Sundays morning headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a fight involving weapons on Old Rural Hall Road. Police said they got the call around 5:42 a.m. Sunday. Officers did not say what kinds of weapons were involved or if anyone was injured. WXII is working...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

