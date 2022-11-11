The Cyclones last took the count on Monday when they brutally beat IUPUI 88-39. Jaren Holmes put up 23 points in only 24 minutes of action and Gabe Kalscheur was second in scoring with 16 points and went four of seven from deep. What was most surprising about Monday’s game was that Caleb Grill got the start over Kalscheur, though it should be noted that Kalscehur played 32 minutes, while Grill played 31.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO