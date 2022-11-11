Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
dawgnation.com
Darnell Washington unlocks the entire Georgia football offense: ‘He does everything for us’
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett couldn’t believe it. In Georgia’s 10th game of the 2022 season, Darnell Washington finally had his first touchdown. The junior tight end hauled in a Bennett pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter, somehow being missed by the entire Mississippi State defense.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog TE Commit Lawson Luckie Goes Off In 1st Playoff Game
NORCROSS - As you know by now, no assistant coach in the country is recruiting and developing thee tight end position better than Georgia’s Todd Hartley. He’s turned Georgia into “Tight End University” these days and has the best tight end room in the country right now. By a mile.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DE Tramel Walthour comments on return of DT Jalen Carter, performance of freshman LB
The Georgia Bulldogs recently gained defensive tackle Jalen Carter back after he missed time with an injury and it was certainly noticeable both in the team’s most recent wins over Tennessee and Mississippi State as they’re poised to make another national championship run. Bulldogs defensive end Tramel Walthour...
dawgpost.com
5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date
ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum reflect on Georgia hiring Kirby Smart, development of program
Georgia is being talked about as potentially the next dynasty team in college football as the Bulldogs stand the best chance at becoming the No. 1 seed in the College Football playoff with a real possibility of repeating as national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart has been a big part...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Bulldogs win 2022 SEC East division
The Georgia Bulldogs have won the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division for the 5th time in the last 6 years. Georgia defeated Mississippi State Saturday night 45-19 in Starkville to win the division, as the Bulldogs remain undefeated and improved to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in SEC play. Earlier Saturday,...
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says the last 3 weeks have been especially unique for Georgia players
Georgia football is on a special trajectory as the team is favored to win another national title just one year removed from its last one. Head coach Kirby Smart said the past few weeks have been especially unique for the players on the squad and that there’s been no overlap in terminology and scheme on defense.
WJCL
Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
widerightnattylite.com
Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ North Carolina A&T
The Cyclones last took the count on Monday when they brutally beat IUPUI 88-39. Jaren Holmes put up 23 points in only 24 minutes of action and Gabe Kalscheur was second in scoring with 16 points and went four of seven from deep. What was most surprising about Monday’s game was that Caleb Grill got the start over Kalscheur, though it should be noted that Kalscehur played 32 minutes, while Grill played 31.
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage
Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
accesswdun.com
Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Javyn Smith buzzer-beater gives Collins Hill win
WINDER — Javyn Smith’s 3-pointer beat the buzzer for the game-winner Saturday as Collins Hill’s boys basketball team opened the season with a 52-50 win over Gainesville in the North Georgia Showcase. Collins Hill’s Keishawn Hampton led all scorers with 16 points, and Smith finished with 10...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Wesleyan drops first-round matchup at Stephens County
TOCCOA — Wesleyan’s football season ended Saturday with a 51-14 first-round loss at Stephens County in Class AAA. Ben Brown threw a touchdown pass to Reed Purcell, and Wes Vail tossed a TD pass to Jamie Tremble for the Wolves’ points.
wfmynews2.com
University of Virginia alum shocked by deadly shooting at alma mater
Ciandress Jackson is from Greensboro and graduated from UVA in 2004. She says the news still hits close to home.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
Athens man awaits sentencing after cryptocurrency seizure
The US Justice Department says the man who pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $3.2 billion cryptocurrency seizure is from Athens: 32 year-old James Zhong will be sentenced in February. From the US Justice Dept…. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigating fight with weapon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Sundays morning headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a fight involving weapons on Old Rural Hall Road. Police said they got the call around 5:42 a.m. Sunday. Officers did not say what kinds of weapons were involved or if anyone was injured. WXII is working...
