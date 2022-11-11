Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them
A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
A dying patient pled with her nurse to raise her son and he's thriving now: 'I'm grateful every day'
Seaman and her husband not just complied with her wishes, but also welcomed Somers into their house, where she spent her final months before passing away in December 2014.
Roberta Flack Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Says She Can No Longer Sing
Roberta Flack, the soulful voice behind the hits “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” has been diagnosed with ALS, aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The artist, who is 85 and survived a stroke in 2016, can no longer sing and has trouble speaking as a result of the disease, according to Flack’s rep. “It will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” the rep said, adding that Flack intends to stay active in musical and creative endeavors. Flack, nevertheless, is still supporting a documentary about her life, Roberta, which...
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
'Mortified' Valerie Bertinelli reacts with Taylor Swift lyrics to Matthew Perry saying they made out next to a passed-out Eddie Van Halen
Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's memoir that they made out. Using the lyrics to Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero," she addressed Perry's claim on TikTok. "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote. Valerie Bertinelli has responded to claims that...
wegotthiscovered.com
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years
Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
The Daily South
Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Duets With Willie Nelson's Son During CMT Memorial Concert
Country stars of all generations paid tribute to Loretta Lynn last night, but the pairing of her granddaughter, Emmy Russell, with Lukas Nelson, son of Willie Nelson, felt particularly meaningful. "She always stood in the corner and called me on stage. I'd sing a song—one original and one that everybody...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
suggest.com
Charlie Sheen And His Brothers Don’t Share A Last Name, But Which Is The Stage Name?
Martin Sheen is the patriarch of a distinguished acting dynasty. Sheen starred in the politically-themed TV series The West Wing (1999-2006), as well as films such as The Subject Was Roses (1968), Badlands (1973), Apocalypse Now (1979), and The Departed (2006). His children have all managed to forge careers of...
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She ‘Crossed A Line’ Talking About Stepson Trey’s Behavior To His Mom Sheree
Jada Pinkett Smith’s blended family with Will Smith didn’t always run so smoothly. The Red Table Talk host, 51, and Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, 54, recalled butting heads over Sheree’s son Trey in a new episode of the Facebook Watch show. “I can remember some times that I really crossed the line,” she said of step parenting Trey after marrying Will in December of 1997. “There was one time Trey had a play date and he misbehaved. I was like, ‘Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can’t be behaving this way.'”
