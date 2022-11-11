ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Roberta Flack Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Says She Can No Longer Sing

Roberta Flack, the soulful voice behind the hits “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” has been diagnosed with ALS, aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The artist, who is 85 and survived a stroke in 2016, can no longer sing and has trouble speaking as a result of the disease, according to Flack’s rep. “It will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” the rep said, adding that Flack intends to stay active in musical and creative endeavors. Flack, nevertheless, is still supporting a documentary about her life, Roberta, which...
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
OK! Magazine

Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She ‘Crossed A Line’ Talking About Stepson Trey’s Behavior To His Mom Sheree

Jada Pinkett Smith’s blended family with Will Smith didn’t always run so smoothly. The Red Table Talk host, 51, and Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, 54, recalled butting heads over Sheree’s son Trey in a new episode of the Facebook Watch show. “I can remember some times that I really crossed the line,” she said of step parenting Trey after marrying Will in December of 1997. “There was one time Trey had a play date and he misbehaved. I was like, ‘Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can’t be behaving this way.'”

Comments / 0

Community Policy