Yuma, AZ

Yuma locals honor veterans at the American Legion’s annual Veteran’s Day parade

By Samantha Byrd
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Thousands of Yuma locals lined fourth avenue to watch the American Legion's annual Veteran's Day Parade.

This year's event had over 70 entries including seven local school bands, local law enforcement agencies, dance groups, and more.

After that, the parade route finished at the American Legion Post 19.

However, in observance of those that had passed in all wars, there was two minutes of silence.

The Legion then hosted a barbecue lunch with live music as locals enjoyed the day of remembrance of the country's fallen veterans.

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

