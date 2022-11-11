Read full article on original website
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
The Suburban Times
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
Stage 1 burn ban in effect for greater Pierce, Snohomish counties
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 air quality burn ban for greater Pierce and Snohomish counties, except for the town of Darrington, effective 3 p.m. Sunday. The ban prohibits burning fires in fireplaces, on uncertified wood stoves and outdoors. Visible smoke from any device is...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?
As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
Jehovah’s Witnesses community in South Sound rebuilding Kingdom Hall
From actual ashes, a new Kingdom Hall will rise for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the South Sound — a new house of worship where an old one burned. In July 2018, a Kingdom Hall was torched and destroyed, one of several incidents that sent fear through the community. Now,...
realchangenews.org
Myth Busting: Five misconceptions about homelessness we need to retire
Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country. City and county leadership directed $119 million to the newly constituted King County Regional Homelessness...
'I-5 Stilly Doe': 40-year mystery solved in Snohomish County thanks to DNA
ARLINGTON, Wash. — DNA helped solve the decades-old mystery of whose body was found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington in 1980. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified "Stilly Doe" as Othaniel Philip Ames, also known as Otie, an 82-year-old man who went missing in 1980. On July...
Seattle's budget hole is projected to grow $82 million deeper
The city of Seattle’s most recent revenue forecast paints a grim picture for city coffers over the next three years. The city’s Revenue and Forecast Council’s November report estimated that Seattle will face an additional $82.3 million revenue shortfall on top of the $141 million general-fund deficit the city had already expected to face in its 2023-2024 budget.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Under the weather: Calm weekend ahead after last weekend’s storm
It has been quite the interesting week for weather in Western Washington. We’ve seen rain, flooding, thunder, hail, wind and snow — just to name a few. I want to recap a couple of these different events, starting with the rain. We are going to broaden the scope a bit more than usual, focusing on five airports in Western Washington, which can be seen in the map below.
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
myedmondsnews.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
urbnlivn.com
RedfinNow shuts down, deals coming for their 17 unsold homes in the Seattle area?
Redfin announced this week that they’re shutting down RedfinNow, their “iBuyer”/home-flipping initiative, and will be selling the homes they own as quickly as possible, hoping to have liquidated them all by the second quarter of 2023. Curious about how many homes Redfin owns in the area we...
q13fox.com
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
everettpost.com
Action On Congested North Sound Commutes and Heavy Traffic
More and more people continue to move into Snohomish and Skagit counties, adding more traffic onto already crowded highways. Action is being taken on the key arterials including I-5, I-405, and the Hewitt Ave Trestle. Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature passed funding to support the Move Ahead Washington...
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
