ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Road rage incidents rising across western Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup

City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?

As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
realchangenews.org

Myth Busting: Five misconceptions about homelessness we need to retire

Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country. City and county leadership directed $119 million to the newly constituted King County Regional Homelessness...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Seattle's budget hole is projected to grow $82 million deeper

The city of Seattle’s most recent revenue forecast paints a grim picture for city coffers over the next three years. The city’s Revenue and Forecast Council’s November report estimated that Seattle will face an additional $82.3 million revenue shortfall on top of the $141 million general-fund deficit the city had already expected to face in its 2023-2024 budget.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Under the weather: Calm weekend ahead after last weekend’s storm

It has been quite the interesting week for weather in Western Washington. We’ve seen rain, flooding, thunder, hail, wind and snow — just to name a few. I want to recap a couple of these different events, starting with the rain. We are going to broaden the scope a bit more than usual, focusing on five airports in Western Washington, which can be seen in the map below.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
everettpost.com

Action On Congested North Sound Commutes and Heavy Traffic

More and more people continue to move into Snohomish and Skagit counties, adding more traffic onto already crowded highways. Action is being taken on the key arterials including I-5, I-405, and the Hewitt Ave Trestle. Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature passed funding to support the Move Ahead Washington...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy