One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
Car from Central New York Might Become a Collectible Hot Wheels Toy
You might see this car from Central New York in toy stores soon!. Rob Freeman and his customized 1956 Volkswagen Beetle are among several semi-finalists for the annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner will see their vehicle immortalized in die-cast form as an actual Hot Wheels toy. Freeman said...
Death, Miscarriage, Sickness Linked To New York Meat, Cheese
Meat and cheese sold across New York State have led to one death, one miscarriage and many hospitalizations. The CDC is investigating an outbreak of Listeria that's left one person dead and over a dozen others hospitalized. Listeria Outbreak In New York. The CDC knows of 16 cases of listeria...
Why Does New York Pay to Maintain this Pennsylvania Roadway?
Did you know there's a stretch of road in Pennsylvania that's actually funded and maintained by the New York State Department of Transportation?. That's because we're talking about New York State Route 17... and yes, almost all of it is situated within NY state lines. But there's a small stretch that falls within Pennsylvania state lines:
Seriously, This Is the Official state drink of New York?
Every hometown, city, and town has something it's proud of. That's no different when it comes to the state as a whole. When it comes to official state and signature drinks, is this really New York's choice?. New York State's Official Drink Is... Milk. Yes, milk is the state's official...
Most Obese & Overweight States in the U.S. — Where Does NY Rank?
Here in America, we're pretty good at eating. Obesity rates have risen steadily over the last 50 years or so, and we've now reached a point where roughly 7 out of 10 adults are overweight or obese... which is, y'know, not ideal. But not all states are created equal in...
Snow it Begins! First Winter Weather Advisory of Season in CNY for Snow & Ice
Snow it begins. The first widespread accumulating snow of the season is coming to Central New York. And it'll be just in time for a sloppy and slippery mid-week commute. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Tuesday, November 15 until 1 PM Wednesday, November 16. Snow...
Order Thanksgiving Pies At These 19 Central New York Area Businesses
Looking to skip baking pies and to just buy them in the Upstate and Central New York region? You'll want to check out these 19 places. Why is pie such an important part of Thanksgiving dinner? According to Derby Pie, historians have traced pies origins to the ancient Greeks. Early...
National Weather Service Issues Bad Winter Weather Warning
The National Weather Service has added warnings for the Mohawk Valley that make it clear - winter is knocking on our front door. The NWS in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory calling for some sloppy conditions from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon. Affected Area. Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern...
Guy Caught Largest Smallmouth Ever On Lake Erie [PHOTO]
Veterans Day will be a day of FREE fishing in New York State and after seeing this fish caught on Lake Erie, it may be a busy day! Get your poles and boats ready, this one may be hard to beat!. The weather looks iffy at best for this weekend...
Brandon Williams Named Winner of NY-22 Congressional Race
While it is still not official, it appears we now know who Central New York's next congressman will be. Several national media outlets, including Fox News, the Associated Press and ABC News, are naming Republican Brandon Williams the winner in New York's 22md Congressional District. It's been a week since...
Tongues, Balls & Cans Among 8 Crazy World Records Set in New York
Tongues, balls, and cans, oh my! All have broken records in New York. November 10 is Guinness World Record Day. To celebrate we highlight a few of the weird, wild and wacky record holders in New York. Widest Tongue. Byron Schlenker of Syracuse holds the Guinness Book of World Records...
CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say
A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms
It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
Here’s How To Register to Ring Bells In Upstate New York
Get your loose change ready because the Salvation Army red kettles are back in Upstate New York. While you're out shopping in New Hartford, Rome, the Valley, this time of year we are use to seeing the Salvation Army red kettles in front of store fronts collecting money. Quick Red...
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
First Lake Effect Snow of the Season Bringing Several Inches to CNY
Snow it begins. The first lake-effect snow of the season could bring several inches to Central New York, just in time for the Monday morning commute. Let's hope everyone remembers how to drive on snow-covered roads. Tropical storm Nicole dumped heavy rain throughout Central New York. It should move out...
Scared of Getting Stuck Up Here? These New Yorkers Will Save You
What would keep many people from ever hitting the slopes is what these people train for every single year. When you ask just about every person why they've never gone skiing or snowboarding in Upstate New York, most of them have the same answer. They're afraid of heights. More specifically, the gondola.
Hudson Valley Workers Legally Get Paid Time to Vote?
Why am I just hearing about this now? Did you know this was a thing?. According to Ballotpedia, New York is among several states that require your employer to give you time off to vote. So what does this mean? Are you allowed to just take a half day today...
It’s Tradition! Your Favorite Light Display in CNY is Back for Their 34th Year
You know it's the holiday season when this Christmas staple makes it's return to Central New York. Lights on the Lake is back, celebrating their 34th year in Onondaga Lake Park in Syracuse. This holiday tradition has delighted families for generations, never failing to WOW visitors every single year. Known...
