ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Why Does New York Pay to Maintain this Pennsylvania Roadway?

Did you know there's a stretch of road in Pennsylvania that's actually funded and maintained by the New York State Department of Transportation?. That's because we're talking about New York State Route 17... and yes, almost all of it is situated within NY state lines. But there's a small stretch that falls within Pennsylvania state lines:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIBX 950

Seriously, This Is the Official state drink of New York?

Every hometown, city, and town has something it's proud of. That's no different when it comes to the state as a whole. When it comes to official state and signature drinks, is this really New York's choice?. New York State's Official Drink Is... Milk. Yes, milk is the state's official...
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Most Obese & Overweight States in the U.S. — Where Does NY Rank?

Here in America, we're pretty good at eating. Obesity rates have risen steadily over the last 50 years or so, and we've now reached a point where roughly 7 out of 10 adults are overweight or obese... which is, y'know, not ideal. But not all states are created equal in...
WIBX 950

National Weather Service Issues Bad Winter Weather Warning

The National Weather Service has added warnings for the Mohawk Valley that make it clear - winter is knocking on our front door. The NWS in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory calling for some sloppy conditions from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon. Affected Area. Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Guy Caught Largest Smallmouth Ever On Lake Erie [PHOTO]

Veterans Day will be a day of FREE fishing in New York State and after seeing this fish caught on Lake Erie, it may be a busy day! Get your poles and boats ready, this one may be hard to beat!. The weather looks iffy at best for this weekend...
WIBX 950

Brandon Williams Named Winner of NY-22 Congressional Race

While it is still not official, it appears we now know who Central New York's next congressman will be. Several national media outlets, including Fox News, the Associated Press and ABC News, are naming Republican Brandon Williams the winner in New York's 22md Congressional District. It's been a week since...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say

A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms

It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
WIBX 950

Here’s How To Register to Ring Bells In Upstate New York

Get your loose change ready because the Salvation Army red kettles are back in Upstate New York. While you're out shopping in New Hartford, Rome, the Valley, this time of year we are use to seeing the Salvation Army red kettles in front of store fronts collecting money. Quick Red...
WIBX 950

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
WIBX 950

First Lake Effect Snow of the Season Bringing Several Inches to CNY

Snow it begins. The first lake-effect snow of the season could bring several inches to Central New York, just in time for the Monday morning commute. Let's hope everyone remembers how to drive on snow-covered roads. Tropical storm Nicole dumped heavy rain throughout Central New York. It should move out...
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy