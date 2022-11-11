Read full article on original website
Craft Fairs, Bazaars & Fundraisers Are Bringing The Festive Joy To Yakima
Here we are, halfway through November. The family will be gathering next week for Thanksgiving, and then it's all downhill from there. You need to get your house festive and start getting gifts together. You might as well hit some of the valley's craft fairs and kill two birds with one stone.
CWU responds to student protest on Title IX proceedings
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Central Washington University's President Jim Wohlpart sent an email to students addressing gender-based violence prevention in response to a student protest on November 3. The email detailed steps the university will take to try to address the concerns students raised. These concerns included not having a Title...
After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End
It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
Yakima Valley Tourism: Managing the destination experience
Yakima Valley Tourism is a nonprofit organization with more than 300 business, community and nonprofit members. We lead the charge for growing and cultivating tourism for all the communities in the Valley. Organizations like ours are recognized as destination marketing organizations, or DMOs. I’ve advocated for many years that the...
‘People freeze to death every year’: Yakima shelters critical during harsh winters
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County and it’s estimated at least one in four are living on the streets, which can be dangerous and potentially fatal as temperatures start to drop. “The reality is, people freeze to death every year,” said Brian Ahern, interim executive director for Rod’s House. “Every winter, people freeze to death...
Yakima Law Enforcement Job Fair Set For Thursday
If you've ever thought about a law enforcement career you'll want to plan for a special job fair coming up Thursday, November 17. Yakima Police Department officials say WorkSource Yakima will be hosting a Job Fair for Local Police & Corrections on that day from 10:30a.m. - 1:30p.m., at the WorkSource Office located at 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap.
Family, friends hold vigil for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
Gathered under a picnic shelter Saturday at Moxee Park, family and friends shared memories of Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak. “It didn’t matter what it was, Kit loved art and loved to draw,” said Charlotte Groo, Kit’s sister and an organizer of the weekend vigil.
Tuesdays Are the Best in Yakima! Why? $7 Movies All Day Long
Going to the movie theatre isn't cheap if you want to add in popcorn and treats but it's something that most of us love to do and Mercy Movie Theatres knows this so they are helping ease some of the financial stress every Tuesday. Yakima Theatres Drops Prices on Tuesdays...
Love Recreation Yakima? Your Chance to Talk to The DNR
If you've ever wanted to let the Department of Natural Resources how you feel about how recreation and use is managed on DNR-managed lands in Yakima County your chance comes on November 15. Officials from the department are holding a open discussion. “This meeting will be an opportunity for DNR...
Yakama Nation wants nearby state park to recognize ‘dark’ history
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Washington state’s website for Fort Simcoe State Park highlights the military history of the park 30 miles southeast of Yakima. “Fort Simcoe is one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the west. Military history buffs should put it on their bucket lists,” reads the state’s webpage for the park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Here’s who came out on top in the race for Benton County prosecutor
One candidate conceded over the weekend.
Richland Police Ask Crazy Simple Question, & Tri-Cities Answers
The West Richland PD did a strange thing on their Facebook the other day and actually asked where people would like to see more police presence. I know it's a crazy idea, right? (lol) Here is what the people answered. West Richland Police Department Wants to Know This Question. On...
Wenatchee Valley FD’s Combined Resources Help in Response to Three Separate Fires Sunday Evening
The recent consolidation of several fire districts in Chelan and Douglas Counties into a single agency appears to be paying early dividends for the local community. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to three separate fires within a four-hour span Sunday evening. The first occurred at around 6:30 in the...
Five Heaters Donated to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society This Winter
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society received five heaters last week, just in time for the shelter’s busiest and coldest season of the year. Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Interim Director Dawn Davies said they sent out a request for heaters last week and received a quick response. “Within 24 hours,...
Yakima health officials say the 'tripledemic' poses a threat to young children
YAKIMA, Wash.—Flu season is here, but that's not the only thing to watch out for. Health officials say you can also be at risk for RSV and Covid. The Yakima Health District (YHD) says during Covid, flu cases were lower than normal. Although statewide Covid mandates have ended, YHD...
Light Up Yakima in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
4 Internet Celebs We’d Kill to have at our Yakima Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving in Yakima is breathtaking, the weather, the fall leaves, the colors, you name it Yakima has it. So what are we missing in the Yakima Valley this Thanksgiving? Honestly not much, but how cool would it be to have some popular faces sitting around our table?. Instead of doing...
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
Your Tree Could Be Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree
It's time to find Yakima's Community Christmas Tree. Yakima City officials say the search is now underway. So look outside or talk to someone you know who may want to donate a tree. A press release says "the city of Yakima and the Downtown Association of Yakima are asking area...
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
