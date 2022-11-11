ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CWU responds to student protest on Title IX proceedings

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Central Washington University's President Jim Wohlpart sent an email to students addressing gender-based violence prevention in response to a student protest on November 3. The email detailed steps the university will take to try to address the concerns students raised. These concerns included not having a Title...
After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End

It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
Yakima Valley Tourism: Managing the destination experience

Yakima Valley Tourism is a nonprofit organization with more than 300 business, community and nonprofit members. We lead the charge for growing and cultivating tourism for all the communities in the Valley. Organizations like ours are recognized as destination marketing organizations, or DMOs. I’ve advocated for many years that the...
‘People freeze to death every year’: Yakima shelters critical during harsh winters

YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County and it’s estimated at least one in four are living on the streets, which can be dangerous and potentially fatal as temperatures start to drop. “The reality is, people freeze to death every year,” said Brian Ahern, interim executive director for Rod’s House. “Every winter, people freeze to death...
Yakima Law Enforcement Job Fair Set For Thursday

If you've ever thought about a law enforcement career you'll want to plan for a special job fair coming up Thursday, November 17. Yakima Police Department officials say WorkSource Yakima will be hosting a Job Fair for Local Police & Corrections on that day from 10:30a.m. - 1:30p.m., at the WorkSource Office located at 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap.
Family, friends hold vigil for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima

Gathered under a picnic shelter Saturday at Moxee Park, family and friends shared memories of Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak. “It didn’t matter what it was, Kit loved art and loved to draw,” said Charlotte Groo, Kit’s sister and an organizer of the weekend vigil.
Love Recreation Yakima? Your Chance to Talk to The DNR

If you've ever wanted to let the Department of Natural Resources how you feel about how recreation and use is managed on DNR-managed lands in Yakima County your chance comes on November 15. Officials from the department are holding a open discussion. “This meeting will be an opportunity for DNR...
Yakama Nation wants nearby state park to recognize ‘dark’ history

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Washington state’s website for Fort Simcoe State Park highlights the military history of the park 30 miles southeast of Yakima. “Fort Simcoe is one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the west. Military history buffs should put it on their bucket lists,” reads the state’s webpage for the park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
4 Internet Celebs We’d Kill to have at our Yakima Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving in Yakima is breathtaking, the weather, the fall leaves, the colors, you name it Yakima has it. So what are we missing in the Yakima Valley this Thanksgiving? Honestly not much, but how cool would it be to have some popular faces sitting around our table?. Instead of doing...
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy

He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
Your Tree Could Be Yakima’s Community Christmas Tree

It's time to find Yakima's Community Christmas Tree. Yakima City officials say the search is now underway. So look outside or talk to someone you know who may want to donate a tree. A press release says "the city of Yakima and the Downtown Association of Yakima are asking area...
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
