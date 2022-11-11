happened where I work, there's a job packing product for shipping, traditionally women filled these roles....we tried robots 10yrs ago and everyone dismissed them saying they'll never be replaced....guess what? 10yrs later those hundreds of jobs no longer exist and we are on our third generation of robotic packing arms...it can and will happen
good, replace them all for trying to tell you how to run your business and unionize. unions are a bunch of over paid worthless people that sit around
This crap aint new or exclusive to Amazon, its been going on for years in every sector and industry, they just didn't have the technology as advanced as it is now to expedite the transition.You got entire plants and warehouses filled with robots doing assembly lines, welding cars, painting, etc..This is just the beginning of a billionaires dream to replace us all with robots that don't need healthcare, breaks and can work 24/7.But as some people have pointed out in the comments, you can learn to fix them and keep yourself employed. So if you fear been replaced, get the skills necessary to stay relevant.
Comments / 134