ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 134

BrianBoss78
2d ago

happened where I work, there's a job packing product for shipping, traditionally women filled these roles....we tried robots 10yrs ago and everyone dismissed them saying they'll never be replaced....guess what? 10yrs later those hundreds of jobs no longer exist and we are on our third generation of robotic packing arms...it can and will happen

Reply(19)
36
bigsnook
2d ago

good, replace them all for trying to tell you how to run your business and unionize. unions are a bunch of over paid worthless people that sit around

Reply(4)
28
Suspekt Zer0
2d ago

This crap aint new or exclusive to Amazon, its been going on for years in every sector and industry, they just didn't have the technology as advanced as it is now to expedite the transition.You got entire plants and warehouses filled with robots doing assembly lines, welding cars, painting, etc..This is just the beginning of a billionaires dream to replace us all with robots that don't need healthcare, breaks and can work 24/7.But as some people have pointed out in the comments, you can learn to fix them and keep yourself employed. So if you fear been replaced, get the skills necessary to stay relevant.

Reply(1)
7
Related
qhubonews.com

Amazon continues to destroy new goods and returns

An investigation by Greenpeace, Business Insider and ZDF frontal proves that Amazon continues to throw away and destroy returns and new goods. Secretly recorded images and conversations with employees reveal the ecological madness of a throwaway culture at Amazon. The company does not see itself as responsible, but rather the so-called third-party sellers. One thing is certain, however: Amazon earns money from the destruction through a fee-based disposal service.
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.

Comments / 0

Community Policy