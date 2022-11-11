An agritourism and online retail business based in Scottsburg is continuing its recovery from the major disruption caused by the pandemic. Goat Milk Stuff manufactures a variety of products using goat milk such as soaps and other bath and skin care products, as well as food products such as fudge, caramel and gelato. People can also visit the Goat Milk Stuff Farm to see how the operation works and visit the Baby Goat Experience, though owner PJ Jonas says the agritourism side of the business was completely shut down by the pandemic.

