Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Louisville manufacturer investing $18M in Scottsburg campus
A steel and composite products manufacturer headquartered in Louisville is expanding into Scott County. GIM Inc. plans to invest more than $18 million to develop a manufacturing campus in Scottsburg and create up to 135 jobs by the end of 2026. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the new location...
Inside Indiana Business
Industrial, home developers plan joint project by Indy neighborhood
A pair of developers are teaming up to recast more than 120 acres along Kentucky Avenue in the far southwest corner of Indianapolis into a mix of homes and large-scale industrial buildings, despite objections from nearby homeowners. Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners plans to build more than 800,000 square feet of...
Inside Indiana Business
Indy council committee OKs TIF bonds for Cole Motor Redevelopment
The planned $120 million revamp of the former Jail II building and Arrestee Processing Center in downtown Indianapolis by 1820 Ventures could be aided by $15.5 million in tax-increment financing bonds, pending full City-County Council approval. The council’s Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee OK’d the creation of a new allocation...
Inside Indiana Business
Gleaners reopens drive-thru distribution
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana says it is relaunching its drive-thru distributions at its on-site Community Cupboard in Indianapolis because of increasing need. The organization says the number of clients being served is up 50% from the start of the year, and at 85% of the levels served at the height of the pandemic.
Inside Indiana Business
Town of Speedway launches Resident Academy
The town of Speedway is launching a community-oriented program designed to foster civic involvement. The town says the program, called Resident Academy, will offer five sessions where participants will gain a better understanding of the town’s services and operations through a mix of lectures, discussion, and interactive on-site activities.
Inside Indiana Business
Fairbanks report shows growing achievement gap in Marion County schools
A new report from the Indianapolis-based Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation shows widening racial disparities in education in Marion County. CEO Claire Fiddian-Green says the report also includes 10 recommendations to help close the gap and put all students on a path to success. The report, Education for All: An Update...
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Joe Hogsett expected to announce reelection bid
Mayor Joe Hogsett is expected to announce a reelection bid Tuesday at the Indianapolis City Market, immediately before a fundraiser for his mayoral campaign committee. Supporters have told IBJ privately that he plans to seek a third term. A media advisory sent to the IBJ said Hogsett will make a...
Inside Indiana Business
Goat Milk Stuff looks toward post-pandemic evolution
An agritourism and online retail business based in Scottsburg is continuing its recovery from the major disruption caused by the pandemic. Goat Milk Stuff manufactures a variety of products using goat milk such as soaps and other bath and skin care products, as well as food products such as fudge, caramel and gelato. People can also visit the Goat Milk Stuff Farm to see how the operation works and visit the Baby Goat Experience, though owner PJ Jonas says the agritourism side of the business was completely shut down by the pandemic.
Comments / 0