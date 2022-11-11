Kid-ing with Kayla: What’s a crutch word? According to YourDictionary.com, it’s a word that becomes a filler in conversation , or is used for verbal emphasis , without adding any meaning to an utterance. For Indianapolis mom and WISH-TV special content creator Kayla Sullivan, a crutch word is any word or phrase she overuses because her brain is too busy being a stressed out mom. Some of her most common include, uh, um, actually, perfect, and great. Here’s her report on a time she realized this habit.

