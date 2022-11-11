ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
Elementary robotics team earns top rankings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis elementary robotics team is taking flight. The RoboRavens are earning top rankings in the state and the nation. The team recently became the first elementary team to qualify for the state robotics competition. The RoboRavens are a robotics team at Irvington Community Elementary School.
51st annual Holiday Mart to showcase young entrepreneurs, help support Indy-area kids and families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need to pick up a few holiday gifts for friends and loved ones? The 51st annual Holiday Mart begins Thursday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Holiday Mart is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Junior League of Indianapolis, an organization of women that uses voluntarism to develop the potential of local women and help improve the lives of local children and families.
BMV West Lafayette branch announces closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle’s West Lafayette branch will be closing at the end of the year. The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage. According to a release, the branch will remain open until Dec. 17. The...
CICOA Program Updates & Announcements with Tauhric Brown

According to AARP, more than 90 percent of people aged 60 or older want to stay in their home and community for as long as possible. One primary barrier to aging in place is when the home is no longer accessible or presents a fall risk. Safe at Home, a service offered by CICOA helps individuals age in place through home accessibility modifications. Working with local contractors and funded by philanthropic dollars, CICOA’s Safe at Home department completes more than 60 home modifications projects each year.
Kid-ing with Kayla’s ‘crutch words’ since becoming a parent

Kid-ing with Kayla: What’s a crutch word? According to YourDictionary.com, it’s a word that becomes a filler in conversation , or is used for verbal emphasis , without adding any meaning to an utterance. For Indianapolis mom and WISH-TV special content creator Kayla Sullivan, a crutch word is any word or phrase she overuses because her brain is too busy being a stressed out mom. Some of her most common include, uh, um, actually, perfect, and great. Here’s her report on a time she realized this habit.
Increasing need forces Gleaners Food Bank to restart drive-thru distributions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday due to substantial need it is returning to drive-thru distributions as its on-site Community Cupboard on the city’s southwest side as occurred during the pandemic. “We don’t make this decision lightly,” said Fred Glass, Gleaners’ President/CEO. “With winter...
Indianapolis hospital using special treatment to help battle RSV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A special respirator treatment called cuirass ventilation is helping speed up the healing process for children battling RSV and allowing more beds to be open as more patients continue to come in. The only hospital in Indiana to provide the treatment is Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in...
Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
Carmel City Councilor Sue Finkam announces run for mayor

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel City Councilor Sue Finkam has announced her candidacy for mayor of Carmel. “After more than two months of encouragement from business, community, and religious leaders, it became clear that the people of Carmel want another voice in this race,” Finkam said in a statement Tuesday.
Hogsett prepares to speak to Democrats at City Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett, who is serving his second four-year term, is expected to speak Tuesday night at City Market. News 8 will livestream the mayor’s speech on WISHTV.com, and the WISH-TV app and Facebook page. The guest list for this event is a who’s-who of...
