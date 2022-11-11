Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
WISH-TV
Elementary robotics team earns top rankings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis elementary robotics team is taking flight. The RoboRavens are earning top rankings in the state and the nation. The team recently became the first elementary team to qualify for the state robotics competition. The RoboRavens are a robotics team at Irvington Community Elementary School.
WISH-TV
51st annual Holiday Mart to showcase young entrepreneurs, help support Indy-area kids and families
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need to pick up a few holiday gifts for friends and loved ones? The 51st annual Holiday Mart begins Thursday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Holiday Mart is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Junior League of Indianapolis, an organization of women that uses voluntarism to develop the potential of local women and help improve the lives of local children and families.
WISH-TV
BMV West Lafayette branch announces closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle’s West Lafayette branch will be closing at the end of the year. The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage. According to a release, the branch will remain open until Dec. 17. The...
WISH-TV
CICOA Program Updates & Announcements with Tauhric Brown
According to AARP, more than 90 percent of people aged 60 or older want to stay in their home and community for as long as possible. One primary barrier to aging in place is when the home is no longer accessible or presents a fall risk. Safe at Home, a service offered by CICOA helps individuals age in place through home accessibility modifications. Working with local contractors and funded by philanthropic dollars, CICOA’s Safe at Home department completes more than 60 home modifications projects each year.
WISH-TV
Panel advances $15.5M bond to fund redevelopment of Jail II into apartments, concert venue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee of the Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday night advanced a $15.5 million tax increment financing bond to help fund the redevelopment of the Jail II complex. This historic building will be returned to its former glory. There will be loft-style...
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla’s ‘crutch words’ since becoming a parent
Kid-ing with Kayla: What’s a crutch word? According to YourDictionary.com, it’s a word that becomes a filler in conversation , or is used for verbal emphasis , without adding any meaning to an utterance. For Indianapolis mom and WISH-TV special content creator Kayla Sullivan, a crutch word is any word or phrase she overuses because her brain is too busy being a stressed out mom. Some of her most common include, uh, um, actually, perfect, and great. Here’s her report on a time she realized this habit.
WISH-TV
Mozel Sanders Foundation sauces support feeding hungry, Indy Trucks donates van
Amora Scott, Director of Fund Development for Mozell Sanders Foundation, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the foundations upcoming Thanksgiving dinner for the those in need and to give us a taste of the sauces that you can purchase to support their cause. This includes the Mozel...
WISH-TV
Increasing need forces Gleaners Food Bank to restart drive-thru distributions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday due to substantial need it is returning to drive-thru distributions as its on-site Community Cupboard on the city’s southwest side as occurred during the pandemic. “We don’t make this decision lightly,” said Fred Glass, Gleaners’ President/CEO. “With winter...
WISH-TV
New research shows certain parents are at greater risk of dementia than others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents of boys may face a higher risk of cognitive decline compared to parents who have daughters, a new study suggests. To assess the possible link, researchers at Charles University in the Czech Republic looked at more than 13,000 adults 50 and older. Findings showed mothers...
WISH-TV
2 men captured after walking from Indiana prison’s minimum-security housing
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were captured Monday night after they walked away from a minimum-security housing unit at a state prison, the Indiana Department of Correction says in a news release. Austin Bolton, 20, and Keegan Brooks, 19, about 5 p.m. Monday left the Level 1...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis firefighter sentenced to probation after attacking former state lawmaker
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the Indianapolis Fire Department has been sentenced to probation for attacking a former state lawmaker near the Indiana Statehouse last fall. Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Thomas Gatto with criminal recklessness and felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury for the off-duty incident that injured...
WISH-TV
Does above-average snow in November indicate an active winter ahead?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Entering Tuesday, the November 2022 snow total was 2.7″ in Indianapolis with all of the snow falling on November 12. There will be a few more chances of snow that could run this total up through the coming days. On average, the month of November only sees 0.8″ of snow.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis hospital using special treatment to help battle RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A special respirator treatment called cuirass ventilation is helping speed up the healing process for children battling RSV and allowing more beds to be open as more patients continue to come in. The only hospital in Indiana to provide the treatment is Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in...
WISH-TV
Carmel Christkindlmarkt prepares to open Saturday, new vendors expected this year
The countdown is on for one of the most beloved holiday family traditions in Carmel! That’s right, opening day for the Christkindlmarkt is just five days away!. It begins on Nov. 19, and the Market will remain open through Dec. 30. Maria Murphy, CEO and market Master of Christkindlmarkt,...
WISH-TV
Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
WISH-TV
Carmel City Councilor Sue Finkam announces run for mayor
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel City Councilor Sue Finkam has announced her candidacy for mayor of Carmel. “After more than two months of encouragement from business, community, and religious leaders, it became clear that the people of Carmel want another voice in this race,” Finkam said in a statement Tuesday.
WISH-TV
Hogsett prepares to speak to Democrats at City Market
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett, who is serving his second four-year term, is expected to speak Tuesday night at City Market. News 8 will livestream the mayor’s speech on WISHTV.com, and the WISH-TV app and Facebook page. The guest list for this event is a who’s-who of...
WISH-TV
Crystal Catering expands, changes name to Crystal Signature Events, shares holiday hosting tips
Crystal Catering is officially now Crystal Signature Events!. The brand’s catering and event expertise is built on more than 40 years of experience, and they have long been doing more than just catering, which is the reason for the change. Amanda Van Der Moere, director of sales for Crystal...
WISH-TV
Hogsett will seek 3rd, final 4-year term as Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett, who is serving his second four-year term, said Tuesday night he will seek a third and final term in office during a speech at City Market. As he listed accomplishments of his second term and hopes for the city’s future, the mayor said,...
