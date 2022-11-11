42Crunch is pleased to announce our corporate membership of the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), a worldwide not-for-profit charitable organization focused on improving the security of software. At 42Crunch we have always been inspired by OWASP’s role as an enabler of the global security professional community. Our membership allows us to support OWASP projects while also allowing us to help shape the direction of the OWASP community.

