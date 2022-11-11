Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
GitHub Unveils Private Vulnerability Reporting for Public Repositories
The publicly accessible code hosting service GitHub, which is owned by Microsoft, has announced the launch of a direct channel for security researchers to report vulnerabilities. With the new private vulnerability reporting feature, repository administrators can request that security researchers notify them of any vulnerabilities found in their code. Researchers...
itsecuritywire.com
42Crunch Is Now a Member of OWASP to Advance API Security
42Crunch is pleased to announce our corporate membership of the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), a worldwide not-for-profit charitable organization focused on improving the security of software. At 42Crunch we have always been inspired by OWASP’s role as an enabler of the global security professional community. Our membership allows us to support OWASP projects while also allowing us to help shape the direction of the OWASP community.
itsecuritywire.com
Foxit fixes a number of code execution flaws in the PDF reader
Foxit Reader, a well-known PDF viewer, has been updated to fix multiple use-after-free security flaws that could be used to execute arbitrary code. The feature-rich PDF reader offers users a wide range of functionality, including support for multimedia documents and dynamic forms via JavaScript support, which also increases the attack surface of the application. Four flaws in the JavaScript engine of Foxit Reader that could lead to arbitrary code execution have been disclosed this week by Cisco’s Talos security researchers.
Comments / 0