Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
Comedian Steve Treviño to perform in Albany
Comedian Steve Treviño is set to perform at The Egg on September 20, 2023. This stop is part of his "America's Favorite Husband Tour."
nippertown.com
Circle Theatre Players’ “Fools” Provides Light-Hearted Fun
AVERILL PARK – Presented at Sand Lake Center for the Arts, Circle Theatre Players’ production of Fools opened on a rainy Friday. While perhaps not Neil Simon at his best, it may well be Simon at his zaniest. In the times we’re in, and in contrast to some of the more serious plays out there, it provides the light-hearted fun that may be just what you need right now.
nippertown.com
Troy Music Hall Stages Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee, April 14
TROY – On April 14, 16-time Grammy award-winning musician, composer, and producer DAVID FOSTER and acclaimed singer, television, and Broadway star, KATHARINE MCPHEE are joining forces and bringing their show to the Troy Music Hall. Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in...
nippertown.com
Concert Review: Guy Davis @ The Linda, 11/11/2022
ALBANY – Twice Grammy-nominated bluesman Guy Davis made a stop at the Linda this past Friday night. He brought along his library of acoustic blues, traditional folk music, covers, and originals to share with the audience, through two sets of music accompanying himself with guitar, 12-string, banjo, and harmonica.
nippertown.com
Concert Review: Tim Coakley Jazz Show 35th Anniversary @ The Linda, 11/12/2022
ALBANY – When WAMC started broadcasting “The Tim Coakley Jazz Show,” Louis Armstrong had just received his first trumpet and Jelly Roll Morton hadn’t yet claimed he’d invented jazz. Wait, no – not QUITE that long ago. Veteran drummer, DJ, concert promoter, scene catalyst...
nippertown.com
Everything Theater Podcast: “Pretty Woman – The Musical”
SCHENECTADY – The musical of Pretty Woman is on its national tour and playing at Proctors! The incredibly talented Jessie Davidson, who plays the lead role, joins us for a chat about life on the road and adapting this classic movie to the stage. Pretty Woman – The Musical...
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
nippertown.com
Americana Duo The Rough & Tumble Pull Into Caffe Lena, Nov. 20
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Sliding into Caffe Lena on Nov. 20 is Americana duo The Rough & Tumble. The “teeny tiny traveling folk band” is sure to put on a great show, touring in support of their latest release, Love is Gross (but it looks good on you).
wamc.org
WAMC celebrates 35th anniversary of The Tim Coakley Jazz Show
The longtime host of the Tim Coakley Jazz Show is celebrating 35 years on the air at WAMC. Coakley, now 84, began hosting the show in 1987 and remains a part of the local music scene as a drummer and president emeritus of the Schenectady-based A Place for Jazz. Today...
nippertown.com
Musicians of Ma’alwyck to Present “Gainsborough’s Secret Passion”, Nov. 13
ALBANY – Musicians of Ma’alwyck presents its first live concert season since 2020, continuing with our concert on Nov. 13: Gainsborough’s Secret Passion, with two performances at the Schuyler Mansion. Thomas Gainsborough is widely considered one of the great British artists of the late 18th century, as...
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
newyorkalmanack.com
Paul Scott’s New American Scenery On Exhibit in Albany
The Albany Institute of History & Art is currently hosting the exhibition “Paul Scott: New American Scenery,” in which material-based conceptual artist Scott assesses the American landscape from a contemporary approach. The exhibit will run until December 31st. Through the work in the exhibit, Scott deals with issues...
Glens Falls Christkindlmarkt schedule released
Santa Claus is coming back to Glens Falls - German-style. The city's annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt Christmas festival is returning to City Park and downtown Glen Street once again this year, on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, bringing German-inspired foods and music along with a whole list of other attractions.
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
macaronikid.com
Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.
Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Albany, NY
Albany, best known as the capital of the State of New York, is also the largest city and county seat of Albany County, situated about 150 miles north of New York City. Albany evolved over the course of the last four centuries from a small Dutch colony into the state’s capital in the center of a booming tech industry.
Unity House kicking off annual holiday program
The Unity House will be kicking off its annual Children's Holiday Program on Monday.
Troy Record
Alan Chartock’s The Capitol Connection: Fondly remembering Carmi Rapport
Carmi Rapport has passed. Everyone needs a hero and he was mine. I loved the guy. He was a valued member of the Board of Trustees of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio, the public radio network that I head. If there was ever a problem, Carmi was the guy you want in...
Comments / 0