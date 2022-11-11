ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circle Theatre Players’ “Fools” Provides Light-Hearted Fun

AVERILL PARK – Presented at Sand Lake Center for the Arts, Circle Theatre Players’ production of Fools opened on a rainy Friday. While perhaps not Neil Simon at his best, it may well be Simon at his zaniest. In the times we’re in, and in contrast to some of the more serious plays out there, it provides the light-hearted fun that may be just what you need right now.
Concert Review: Guy Davis @ The Linda, 11/11/2022

ALBANY – Twice Grammy-nominated bluesman Guy Davis made a stop at the Linda this past Friday night. He brought along his library of acoustic blues, traditional folk music, covers, and originals to share with the audience, through two sets of music accompanying himself with guitar, 12-string, banjo, and harmonica.
Everything Theater Podcast: “Pretty Woman – The Musical”

SCHENECTADY – The musical of Pretty Woman is on its national tour and playing at Proctors! The incredibly talented Jessie Davidson, who plays the lead role, joins us for a chat about life on the road and adapting this classic movie to the stage. Pretty Woman – The Musical...
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!

Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
WAMC celebrates 35th anniversary of The Tim Coakley Jazz Show

The longtime host of the Tim Coakley Jazz Show is celebrating 35 years on the air at WAMC. Coakley, now 84, began hosting the show in 1987 and remains a part of the local music scene as a drummer and president emeritus of the Schenectady-based A Place for Jazz. Today...
Paul Scott’s New American Scenery On Exhibit in Albany

The Albany Institute of History & Art is currently hosting the exhibition “Paul Scott: New American Scenery,” in which material-based conceptual artist Scott assesses the American landscape from a contemporary approach. The exhibit will run until December 31st. Through the work in the exhibit, Scott deals with issues...
Glens Falls Christkindlmarkt schedule released

Santa Claus is coming back to Glens Falls - German-style. The city's annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt Christmas festival is returning to City Park and downtown Glen Street once again this year, on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, bringing German-inspired foods and music along with a whole list of other attractions.
Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.

Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
15 Free Things to Do in Albany, NY

Albany, best known as the capital of the State of New York, is also the largest city and county seat of Albany County, situated about 150 miles north of New York City. Albany evolved over the course of the last four centuries from a small Dutch colony into the state’s capital in the center of a booming tech industry.
