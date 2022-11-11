Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal tech journalist: Elon Musk called me an 'a--hole' in an email
On a recent episode of her podcast, liberal tech journalist Kara Swisher claimed new Twitter CEO Elon Musk called her an "a--hole" in an email that he sent her.
Elon Musk Responds to Sen. Markey’s Concerns With Childish Snark
Elon Musk appears to think that taunting a powerful lawmaker over a Twitter problem caused by his own chaotic decision-making is a good way to handle receiving a warning from the Federal Trade Commission. Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) on Sunday morning tweeted in response to a Washington Post story noting how a reporter was able to impersonate the senator within minutes of shelling out $8 for a Twitter Blue subscription. “Allowing an imposter to impersonate a U.S. Senator on Twitter is a serious matter that you need to address promptly,” Markey wrote in a Twitter statement, demanding answers by Nov. 25. “Twitter must explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again.” But Musk had no substantive answers for how his company continually allows such impersonations to happen—especially ones like Markey’s where his actual official account was already verified on the platform. Instead, the billionaire offered up a snarky, acid-tinged reply: “Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?” Steep layoffs and the widespread impersonations of celebrities, government officials, and large companies resulted in a stern reprimand from the FTC to Musk on Thursday, warning that no “CEO or company is above the law.”
msn.com
The Federal Trade Commission says it is tracking Elon Musk's Twitter 'with deep concern' as top privacy execs quit
The Federal Trade Commission said it is "tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern" after four of the company's privacy and compliance officers quit, according to Reuters. "No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees," Douglas Farrar, FTC public affairs director, told...
Musk's Twitter loses key executives, triggers sharp FTC warning
Impersonation accounts spread on Twitter as top security, privacy execs exit.
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
Elon Musk reportedly laid off everyone who ran Twitter's million-follower gaming account, and now it's gone silent
The account hasn't tweeted since the day before Twitter owner Elon Musk imposed massive layoffs across the company.
Washington Examiner
The Trump delusion has finally started wearing off
Maybe the system is working after all. In a democracy, being equivocal about democracy turns out to carry a price. In Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maryland — all over the country — candidates who went along with the claim that the 2020 election had been stolen were rejected. Voters were prepared to listen to Liz Cheney when she endorsed such Democrats as Elissa Slotkin and Abigail Spanberger.
Trump's Family Stays Quiet on Midterms as Former President Declares Victory
Former President Donald Trump claimed victory in the House on Friday while several districts have yet to finish their ballot count. Trump encouraged supporters to "stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!" in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, adding that "Pelosi is gone." At the time of the post, The New York Times reported that Republicans had secured 211 seats out of the 218 needed to have a majority in the House, with Democrat Nancy Pelosi still House Speaker.
The Verge
Elon Musk details his plan to turn Twitter into a bank
Elon Musk seems intent on turning Twitter into a bank, complete with what he describes as a “high-yield money market account,” debit cards, checks, and loans. He described his plans during a last-minute meeting with staff today, and you can read a full transcript of that here. Musk...
Former President Trump Set To Appear For Deposition On Capitol Attack
Former President Donald Trump is set to appear for a deposition after accepting service of a subpoena from the Select Committee to investigate the January sixth Capitol attack. Nova Southeastern University's Charles Zelden says this comes a day before Trump is expected to announce his presidential run and he will use it to his advantage. He says Trump is hoping Republicans take control of the House and this all goes away. If not, it would take a while to indict him. The committee would have to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress, then it would go to the House for a vote before the Attorney General's Office.
The Hollywood Gossip
Republicans to Donald Trump: Bruh, It's Your Fault the Red Wave Didn't Happen!
While votes are still being counted in several key races, at this point, we can safely say that the “red wave” many pollsters and pundits predicted for 2022 midterm elections was more like a pink trickle. And speaking of word pairings that make you feel vaguely queasy, many...
E. Jean Carroll Signals Plans to File New Defamation Claim Against Trump Over Truth Social Post Calling Rape Allegations a ‘Hoax and a Lie’
Writer E. Jean Carroll signaled plans to file another defamation claim against former President Donald Trump over his lengthy post attacking her on Truth Social, where he branded her rape allegations as a “hoax and a lie.”. Trump’s post on his social media platform replicates the 406-word statement from...
Trump calls on CNN to create conservative network only featuring him
Former President Donald Trump called on CNN Thursday to create a network that only features him. Trump made the statement in an email sent to supporters and said creating a conservative CNN would be the "smart" move. "If CNN were smart, they'd open up a Conservative network, only have me on, and it would be the most successful network in History," the statement read.
He Skewered Trump in a Documentary. Then the FBI Came.
In 2020, Rod Webber and his team of performance artists and filmmakers found themselves as the targets of what Webber calls an unwarranted FBI and Boston Police Department investigation.Webber, who is the writer and director of the documentary 2020: The Dumpster Fire, says that investigators are falsely using footage from a trailer of the movie—in which Webber and his team burn an effigy of Donald Trump, and blow up a mannequin with the word “truth” written on it that agents mistook for the word Trump—as evidence of an assassination plot.The FBI and BPD have made multiple visits to Webber and...
Donald Trump Makes Opinion On Politician Who Threatened Super Bowl Clear
Former United States president Donald Trump is backing a candidate who previously threatened the Super Bowl. Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee of Arizona, once threatened to cancel the Super Bowl in her home state, is getting backed by Trump. The 45th president of the United States took to social...
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans edge towards slim House majority as last results trickle in – live
Democrats’ slim hopes of holding on to lower chamber appear to be ebbing away as Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 run
"Opinion:" Nitwit Nation: Is America Too Dumb for Democracy
Most Americans are ardent supporters of their civil rights, but few are willing to be Democrats (or Republicans, if they like) to take on their most important responsibility. Vote reasonably and competently; The mountain of evidence that has been ignored for too long shows the inability of the vast majority of American citizens to meet this responsibility. Therefore our form of government can't accurately be called a "democracy." The word is similar to "Ochlocracy." A government based on the mob's ignorant passions and whims.
itsecuritywire.com
Behavox Hires SoftBank Partner/Chief of Office and Head of CEO Office to Board of Directors
Behavox, the security software company that specializes in communication surveillance, today announced the appointment of Sasaki-san, Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office at SoftBank Investment Advisers. New board member Sasaki-san brings a wealth of experience in Japanese financial markets to Behavox. Sasaki-san worked as Partner, Head...
GOP Strategist: It's Time to Get Off Trump's Crazy Train | Opinion
At the beginning of this year, Republicans were salivating at the opportunities these elections provided. In the last two midterms after Democratic presidential sweeps (1994 and 2010), the party made massive gains in the House (52 and 63 seats respectively) and solid Senate wins. President Biden's approval remained underwater all year, due mainly to soaring energy prices and inflation not seen since the 1980s. The party faithful were energized, their representatives free of any governing responsibilities and at liberty to blame everything on the Biden administration. It all inspired the ever-quotable Newt Gingrich to predict early in the year that Democrats would suffer their worst defeat since 1920 when the GOP won 302 House seats.
Comments / 1